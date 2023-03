From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

MISC CPF X 5: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

31109 BOATER EDUCATION COURSE REQUIRED: 1

LICENSE PLATE – UNCLEAN/OBSCUREDX2: 1

PARKED ON LEFTX2: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKERX2: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

PW31.098 HAZARDOUS WAKE OR WASH (BOAT): 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

LITTERING: 1

MISC FTA: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPFX5: 1

*COMM* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT: 1

*COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MIP MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE ICON: 1

AGG KIDNAPPING: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

Christopher Llanas SO Number: 106336 Booking Number: 444395 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 5:15 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Peggy Kaiser SO Number: 104325 Booking Number: 444394 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 2:43 am Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: No Bond Antolin Zapata SO Number: 95843 Booking Number: 444393 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 2:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Cruz Moreno SO Number: 90581 Booking Number: 444392 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 1:40 am Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Ruben Espinola SO Number: 86426 Booking Number: 444391 Booking Date: 03-29-2023 12:29 am Charges: 31109 BOATER EDUCATION COURSE REQUIRED LICENSE PLATE – UNCLEAN/OBSCUREDX2 PARKED ON LEFTX2 WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKERX2 FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR PW31.098 HAZARDOUS WAKE OR WASH (BOAT) Bond: $3859.20 Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 444390 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 10:19 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE LITTERING MISC FTA Bond: $1564.00 Juan Banda SO Number: 50296 Booking Number: 444389 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 9:19 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Julia Clark SO Number: 105427 Booking Number: 444388 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 9:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Fermin Romero SO Number: 56460 Booking Number: 444387 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 6:48 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPFX5 Bond: $1162.00 Shawn Miller SO Number: 84781 Booking Number: 444386 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 6:30 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 George Simmons SO Number: 47484 Booking Number: 444385 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 6:16 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Arnulfo Delatorre SO Number: 44965 Booking Number: 444384 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 4:36 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Christopher Wilson SO Number: 100279 Booking Number: 444383 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 3:25 pm Charges: *COMM* ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT Bond: No Bond Christopher Ramirez SO Number: 63939 Booking Number: 444382 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 3:09 pm Charges: *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Ricardo Santos SO Number: 94440 Booking Number: 444381 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 2:59 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Suelian Trinidad-ortiz SO Number: 104162 Booking Number: 444380 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 2:50 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: No Bond Annielee Click SO Number: 106335 Booking Number: 444379 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 2:32 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kelsi Hicks SO Number: 106334 Booking Number: 444378 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 1:54 pm Charges: MIP MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE ICON Bond: $550.00 Christopher Larue SO Number: 77214 Booking Number: 444377 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 11:56 am Charges: AGG KIDNAPPING AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON EVADING ARREST DETENTION UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Bobby Gasca SO Number: 98065 Booking Number: 444376 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 10:23 am Charges: *GOB* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY *GOB* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH *GOB* UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

