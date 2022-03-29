Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*RPR* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

COMM: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

FTA: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC FLOW: 1

SABRSULA, MASON Booking #: 438632 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 4:26 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond No Bond DUNCAN, MICHAEL Booking #: 438631 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Polk, Zachery Booking #: 438630 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 2:29 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC FLOW Bond $1652.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC FLOW HERNANDEZ, TERRIE Booking #: 438629 Booking Date: 03-29-2022 – 1:37 am Charges: 35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $15000.00 DUERKSEN, RICKY Booking #: 438628 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 10:48 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 LUNA, ANGELA Booking #: 438627 Release Date: 03-28-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 9:35 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond No Bond CABRERA, ANTONIO Booking #: 438626 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 9:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond Williams, Breanna Booking #: 438625 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond RIOS-AVILES, ROBERTO Booking #: 438624 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 6:14 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 FRIESON, ASIA Booking #: 438622 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 3:54 pm Charges: 41990020 *RPR* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438623 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 3:53 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 PEREZ, NATALIE Booking #: 438621 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 12:25 pm Charges: 54999999 COMM X4 Bond No Bond COLEMAN, PEYTON Booking #: 438620 Release Date: 03-28-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 11:07 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond NASH, DERRICK Booking #: 438619 Release Date: 03-28-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 10:42 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond DICKINSON, LAURIE Booking #: 438618 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 10:10 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond FLORES, JOSE Booking #: 438617 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 6:35 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC COMM X18

MISC FTA X3 Bond $2168.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC COMM X18MISC FTA X3

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

