Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *RPR* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • COMM: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC FLOW: 1
SABRSULA, MASON
Booking #:
438632
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 4:26 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
Bond
No Bond
DUNCAN, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438631
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 2:47 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
Polk, Zachery
Booking #:
438630
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 2:29 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC FLOW
Bond
$1652.00
HERNANDEZ, TERRIE
Booking #:
438629
Booking Date:
03-29-2022 – 1:37 am
Charges:
35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$15000.00
DUERKSEN, RICKY
Booking #:
438628
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
LUNA, ANGELA
Booking #:
438627
Release Date:
03-28-2022 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond
No Bond
CABRERA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
438626
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 9:20 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
Williams, Breanna
Booking #:
438625
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
No Bond
RIOS-AVILES, ROBERTO
Booking #:
438624
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 6:14 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
FRIESON, ASIA
Booking #:
438622
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
41990020 *RPR* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438623
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
PEREZ, NATALIE
Booking #:
438621
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 12:25 pm
Charges:
54999999 COMM X4
Bond
No Bond
COLEMAN, PEYTON
Booking #:
438620
Release Date:
03-28-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 11:07 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
NASH, DERRICK
Booking #:
438619
Release Date:
03-28-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 10:42 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
DICKINSON, LAURIE
Booking #:
438618
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 10:10 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, JOSE
Booking #:
438617
Booking Date:
03-28-2022 – 6:35 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC COMM X18
MISC FTA X3
Bond
$2168.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
