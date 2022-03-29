Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *RPR* PURCHASE/FURNISH ALCOHOL TO A MINOR: 1
- ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- COMM: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- FTA: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC FLOW: 1
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC FLOW
MISC COMM X18
MISC FTA X3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
