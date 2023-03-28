From 7 a.m. on Monday, March 27, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • MISC CPFX2: 1
  • MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1
  • MISC FTA X2: 1
  • MISC VPTA: 1
  • EXPIERED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO LICENSE PLATE(S): 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • LICENSE PLATES – IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED: 1
  • INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) PROH SUBTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
  • MISC CPFX5: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • P80 *VOP*THEFT: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • MISC CPF X 1: 1
Victor Gonzales mug shot

Victor Gonzales

SO Number: 88111

Booking Number: 444374

Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:45 am

Charges:

MISC CPFX2

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond: No Bond

Jaden Perez mug shot

Jaden Perez

SO Number: 102809

Booking Number: 444373

Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:17 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Trey Peterson mug shot

Trey Peterson

SO Number: 105740

Booking Number: 444372

Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:12 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Clifton White mug shot

Clifton White

SO Number: 16137

Booking Number: 444371

Booking Date: 03-28-2023 2:43 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Dana Carey mug shot

Dana Carey

SO Number: 105152

Booking Number: 444370

Booking Date: 03-28-2023 1:51 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA

Bond: $3504.00

Brian Taylor mug shot

Brian Taylor

SO Number: 62574

Booking Number: 444369

Booking Date: 03-28-2023 1:40 am

Charges:

EXPIERED DRIVERS LICENSE

OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO LICENSE PLATE(S)

Bond: $480.00

James Cannon mug shot

James Cannon

SO Number: 106332

Booking Number: 444368

Booking Date: 03-28-2023 12:55 am

Charges:

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $474.00

Jossie Villareal mug shot

Jossie Villareal

SO Number: 105679

Booking Number: 444367

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 9:00 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: No Bond

James Riddle mug shot

James Riddle

SO Number: 106331

Booking Number: 444366

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 8:32 pm

Charges:

LICENSE PLATES – IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES

Bond: $812.00

Johnny Espinosa mug shot

Johnny Espinosa

SO Number: 105988

Booking Number: 444365

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 7:10 pm

Charges:

HARASSMENT

Bond: $500.00

Shannon Sweet mug shot

Shannon Sweet

SO Number: 106330

Booking Number: 444364

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 6:23 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $6000.00

Jose alfonso Vallejo mug shot

Jose alfonso Vallejo

SO Number: 106329

Booking Number: 444363

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 4:59 pm

Charges:

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*GOB*PROH SUBTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

MISC CPFX5

Bond: $20000.00

Devin Capehart mug shot

Devin Capehart

SO Number: 96696

Booking Number: 444357

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:45 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Diego Munoz mug shot

Diego Munoz

SO Number: 105935

Booking Number: 444362

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:04 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Simon Rodriguez mug shot

Simon Rodriguez

SO Number: 72663

Booking Number: 444361

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:46 pm

Charges:

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $1292.20

Donald Hunt mug shot

Donald Hunt

SO Number: 44627

Booking Number: 444360

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:05 pm

Charges:

P80 *VOP*THEFT

Bond: No Bond

Angela Davidson mug shot

Angela Davidson

SO Number: 100828

Booking Number: 444359

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:03 pm

Charges:

*GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: $10000.00

James Grant mug shot

James Grant

SO Number: 76527

Booking Number: 444358

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 12:50 pm

Charges:

*GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

Bond: No Bond

Jacob Hernandez mug shot

Jacob Hernandez

SO Number: 105471

Booking Number: 444356

Booking Date: 03-27-2023 11:11 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X 1

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
