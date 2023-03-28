From 7 a.m. on Monday, March 27, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- MISC CPFX2: 1
- MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1
- MISC FTA X2: 1
- MISC VPTA: 1
- EXPIERED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO LICENSE PLATE(S): 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- LICENSE PLATES – IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED: 1
- INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) PROH SUBTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
- MISC CPFX5: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- P80 *VOP*THEFT: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
- MISC CPF X 1: 1
Victor Gonzales
SO Number: 88111
Booking Number: 444374
Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:45 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond: No Bond
Jaden Perez
SO Number: 102809
Booking Number: 444373
Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:17 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Trey Peterson
SO Number: 105740
Booking Number: 444372
Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:12 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Clifton White
SO Number: 16137
Booking Number: 444371
Booking Date: 03-28-2023 2:43 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Dana Carey
SO Number: 105152
Booking Number: 444370
Booking Date: 03-28-2023 1:51 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA
Bond: $3504.00
Brian Taylor
SO Number: 62574
Booking Number: 444369
Booking Date: 03-28-2023 1:40 am
Charges:
EXPIERED DRIVERS LICENSE
OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO LICENSE PLATE(S)
Bond: $480.00
James Cannon
SO Number: 106332
Booking Number: 444368
Booking Date: 03-28-2023 12:55 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: $474.00
Jossie Villareal
SO Number: 105679
Booking Number: 444367
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 9:00 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: No Bond
James Riddle
SO Number: 106331
Booking Number: 444366
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 8:32 pm
Charges:
LICENSE PLATES – IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED
INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond: $812.00
Johnny Espinosa
SO Number: 105988
Booking Number: 444365
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 7:10 pm
Charges:
HARASSMENT
Bond: $500.00
Shannon Sweet
SO Number: 106330
Booking Number: 444364
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 6:23 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $6000.00
Jose alfonso Vallejo
SO Number: 106329
Booking Number: 444363
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 4:59 pm
Charges:
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*GOB*PROH SUBTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
MISC CPFX5
Bond: $20000.00
Devin Capehart
SO Number: 96696
Booking Number: 444357
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:45 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Diego Munoz
SO Number: 105935
Booking Number: 444362
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:04 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Simon Rodriguez
SO Number: 72663
Booking Number: 444361
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:46 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: $1292.20
Donald Hunt
SO Number: 44627
Booking Number: 444360
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:05 pm
Charges:
P80 *VOP*THEFT
Bond: No Bond
Angela Davidson
SO Number: 100828
Booking Number: 444359
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:03 pm
Charges:
*GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: $10000.00
James Grant
SO Number: 76527
Booking Number: 444358
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 12:50 pm
Charges:
*GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond: No Bond
Jacob Hernandez
SO Number: 105471
Booking Number: 444356
Booking Date: 03-27-2023 11:11 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
