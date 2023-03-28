From 7 a.m. on Monday, March 27, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

MISC CPFX2: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

EXPIERED DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO LICENSE PLATE(S): 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

LICENSE PLATES – IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED: 1

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) PROH SUBTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

MISC CPFX5: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

P80 *VOP*THEFT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

Victor Gonzales SO Number: 88111 Booking Number: 444374 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:45 am Charges: MISC CPFX2 MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Jaden Perez SO Number: 102809 Booking Number: 444373 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:17 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Trey Peterson SO Number: 105740 Booking Number: 444372 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 5:12 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Clifton White SO Number: 16137 Booking Number: 444371 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 2:43 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Dana Carey SO Number: 105152 Booking Number: 444370 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 1:51 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA Bond: $3504.00 Brian Taylor SO Number: 62574 Booking Number: 444369 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 1:40 am Charges: EXPIERED DRIVERS LICENSE OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE WITH NO LICENSE PLATE(S) Bond: $480.00 James Cannon SO Number: 106332 Booking Number: 444368 Booking Date: 03-28-2023 12:55 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $474.00 Jossie Villareal SO Number: 105679 Booking Number: 444367 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 9:00 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond James Riddle SO Number: 106331 Booking Number: 444366 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 8:32 pm Charges: LICENSE PLATES – IMPROPERLY DISPLAYED INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $812.00 Johnny Espinosa SO Number: 105988 Booking Number: 444365 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 7:10 pm Charges: HARASSMENT Bond: $500.00 Shannon Sweet SO Number: 106330 Booking Number: 444364 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 6:23 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $6000.00 Jose alfonso Vallejo SO Number: 106329 Booking Number: 444363 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 4:59 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB*PROH SUBTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY MISC CPFX5 Bond: $20000.00 Devin Capehart SO Number: 96696 Booking Number: 444357 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:45 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Diego Munoz SO Number: 105935 Booking Number: 444362 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:04 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Simon Rodriguez SO Number: 72663 Booking Number: 444361 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:46 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $1292.20 Donald Hunt SO Number: 44627 Booking Number: 444360 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:05 pm Charges: P80 *VOP*THEFT Bond: No Bond Angela Davidson SO Number: 100828 Booking Number: 444359 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 1:03 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $10000.00 James Grant SO Number: 76527 Booking Number: 444358 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 12:50 pm Charges: *GJI* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: No Bond Jacob Hernandez SO Number: 105471 Booking Number: 444356 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 11:11 am Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

