Over the past 72 hours, 54 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*CPF* SPEEDING ICON: 1

*CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GJI*AGG ROBBERY: 1

*GJI*ROBBERY: 1

*GOB HARASSMENT: 1

*GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

*MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 2

ASSULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

CPF: 5

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DWLI X 2: 1

EXPIRED DL/ID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FTA: 3

GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

IMPEDING TRAFFIC: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

NO DL: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 8

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X6: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 3

REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE: 1

RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VPTA: 2

March 28, 2022 BALDERAS, JOHNNY Booking #: 438616 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 53990004 *GOB HARASSMENT

54999999 CPF X1 Bond No Bond 53990004 *GOB HARASSMENT54999999 CPF X1 TEMPLETON, RAYMOND Booking #: 438615 Booking Date: 03-28-2022 – 1:24 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond BARA, MANUEL Booking #: 438614 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 10:43 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 438613 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 8:59 pm Charges: 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC FTAX7 Bond $6022.00 53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT ABUSIVE LANGUAGE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA72999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISDMISC FTAX7 SANCHEZ, JENNIFER Booking #: 438612 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 8:25 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $2954.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC VPTA X2 KIMBLE, BRANDON Booking #: 438611 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: 48990015 GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 48990015 GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438610 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 6:12 pm Charges: 54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC Bond $268.00 ALVAREZ, ROBERT Booking #: 438609 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond ORTIZ, ISAIAH Booking #: 438608 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 1:59 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MCGLOTHLIN, DELLA Booking #: 438607 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 1:03 pm Charges: 12990001 *GJI*ROBBERY

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond 12990001 *GJI*ROBBERYMISC CPF X2 March 27, 2022 DUQUE, ROBERT Booking #: 438606 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 4:46 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES GARZA, STEVE Booking #: 438605 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 3:51 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $1024.00 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION Lopez, Leslie Booking #: 438604 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 3:22 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 SILVA, PEDRO Booking #: 438603 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 2:01 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 438602 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 12:18 am Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1056.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MUNOZ, SKY Booking #: 438601 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VARA, JOSEPH Booking #: 438600 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:48 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MARTIN, CLIFTON Booking #: 438599 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:44 pm Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2104.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS54999999 EXPIRED DL/IDMISC CPF X 2MISC VPTA X 2 GUITERREZ, VON-DEAN Booking #: 438598 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1274.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MUNOZ, MARCOS Booking #: 438597 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:35 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $500.00 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON BUSTOS, JESSE Booking #: 438596 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 10:24 pm Charges: MISC ASSULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA Bond $1114.00 MISC ASSULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X1MISC FTA CASTORENA, JOEL Booking #: 438595 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 9:51 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 438594 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 9:33 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ROBLES, GABRIEL Booking #: 438593 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 8:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EAKINS, JESSE Booking #: 438592 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 6:48 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond BOOTHE, DANIEL Booking #: 438591 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 5:52 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA x 3 Bond $5526.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIAMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATEMISC VPTA x 3 SHARPNACK, PRESTON Booking #: 438590 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond ROWE, ERICK Booking #: 438589 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 24110003 *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond WOOD, TOMMY Booking #: 438588 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 8:28 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond March 26, 2022 GARCIA, VERONICA Booking #: 438587 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 HOY, LOGAN Booking #: 438586 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MARTINEZ, ALLAN Booking #: 438585 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 2:17 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $2000.00 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.1554990044 RECKLESS DRIVING ESPINOZA, RUBEN Booking #: 438584 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT Bond No Bond GARCIA, JOHN Booking #: 438583 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 1:32 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $420.00 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, SETH Booking #: 438582 Release Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 12:23 am Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $500.00 HERRERA, ANGEL Booking #: 438581 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 11:20 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond $1000.00 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY DUPREE, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438580 Release Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 11:09 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $500.00 COATES, MICHAEL Booking #: 438578 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:59 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

SP *CPF* SPEEDING ICON Bond $159.90 MISC PAROLE VIOLATIONSP *CPF* SPEEDING ICON COATES, EDGAR Booking #: 438577 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:56 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond DEANDA, ISAAC Booking #: 438575 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LUCIO, DAVID Booking #: 438574 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

54999999 DWLI X 2

54999999 NO DL

54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS

MISC VPTA X 5 Bond $8496.00 54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE54999999 DWLI X 254999999 NO DL54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERSMISC VPTA X 5 HERNANDEZ, JAVIER Booking #: 438573 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: 35990016 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond BLACKBURN, GLENN Booking #: 438572 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 4:56 pm Charges: 36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond No Bond PAZ, JOE Booking #: 438571 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: 29990042 *CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

29990042 *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond 29990042 *CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75029990042 *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 WALKER, JEREMY Booking #: 438570 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond ANDERSON, SKYLAR Booking #: 438569 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 3:12 pm Charges: 13990082 *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond 13990082 *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BROCK, KANE Booking #: 438568 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 2:48 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond No Bond FUNK, CRAIG Booking #: 438567 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 1:44 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS Booking #: 438566 Release Date: 03-25-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 1:01 pm Charges: 54010009 *GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY Bond No Bond ALLBRIGHT, TREVOR Booking #: 438565 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 12:45 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR HILL, RILEY Booking #: 438564 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 11:08 am Charges: 12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERY Bond $150000.00 MENDOZA, NORMA Booking #: 438563 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 10:27 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 438562 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 7:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X6

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X9 Bond $8390.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X657070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X9 VELASQUEZ, MARK Booking #: 438561 Release Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:58 am Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 6:10 am Charges: 38999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597