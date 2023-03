From 7 a.m. on Friday, March 24, to 7 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, 38 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 7

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

MISC FTA X 1: 3

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 2

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MIP CPF*MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

BICYCLE- NO/ DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR*: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

*COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

*COMM* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

*J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY: 1

(GO OFF BOND) TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

Lawrence Teague SO Number: 88925 Booking Number: 444355 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 5:41 am Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLE POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Kelli Hubble SO Number: 58458 Booking Number: 444354 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 4:49 am Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $922.00 Saul Gutierrez SO Number: 87320 Booking Number: 444353 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:40 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jennifer Tarpley SO Number: 104705 Booking Number: 444352 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 2:12 am Charges: *RPR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $3352.00 Christopher Webb SO Number: 84485 Booking Number: 444351 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 12:27 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Robert Ybarra SO Number: 80103 Booking Number: 444350 Booking Date: 03-27-2023 12:06 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Christina Baccus SO Number: 87614 Booking Number: 444349 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 10:34 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1046.00 Chloe Wilha SO Number: 106328 Booking Number: 444348 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 9:00 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Ernest Rose SO Number: 94226 Booking Number: 444347 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 6:53 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Carson Allison SO Number: 94479 Booking Number: 444346 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 3:39 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1264.00 Jerry Conner SO Number: 103725 Booking Number: 444345 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 3:26 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Emilio Alvarez SO Number: 106327 Booking Number: 444344 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 3:20 am Charges: MIP CPF*MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE Bond: No Bond Paul Rangel SO Number: 106326 Booking Number: 444343 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 2:12 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Mitchell Allen SO Number: 17083 Booking Number: 444342 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 1:22 am Charges: CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $500.00 Francisca Perez SO Number: 93358 Booking Number: 444341 Booking Date: 03-26-2023 12:41 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2662.00 Lacey Pogue SO Number: 106325 Booking Number: 444340 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 11:17 pm Charges: *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $10000.00 Jon Nicholson SO Number: 92339 Booking Number: 444338 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 8:34 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $462.00 Jerson Cabrera-ramirez SO Number: 106323 Booking Number: 444337 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 4:13 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1000.00 Cynthia Medina SO Number: 39687 Booking Number: 444336 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 2:05 pm Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G Bond: No Bond Jose Salazar SO Number: 106155 Booking Number: 444335 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 2:26 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Varick Mills SO Number: 106262 Booking Number: 444334 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 2:21 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $9500.00 Guillermo Medrano SO Number: 87947 Booking Number: 444333 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 2:20 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Matthew Williams SO Number: 49833 Booking Number: 444332 Booking Date: 03-25-2023 12:45 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 James Fowler SO Number: 70310 Booking Number: 444331 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 11:00 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G UNL CARRYING WEAPON BICYCLE- NO/ DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR* POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $11546.00 Efren Cadena SO Number: 52449 Booking Number: 444330 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 10:22 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $38162.00 Cedric Washington SO Number: 63343 Booking Number: 444329 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 9:23 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 444328 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 8:26 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Bryson Mcclinton SO Number: 75433 Booking Number: 444327 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 8:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Brandi Thomas SO Number: 43351 Booking Number: 444326 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 7:17 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $1000.00 Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 444325 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 7:05 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ WALKING WITH TRAFFIC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $36880.00 Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 444324 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 6:43 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1366.00 David Moore SO Number: 23175 Booking Number: 444323 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 6:27 pm Charges: *COMM* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Chad Hall SO Number: 94946 Booking Number: 444322 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 6:22 pm Charges: VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: $7500.00 Joe Garcia SO Number: 102219 Booking Number: 444321 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 5:09 pm Charges: *COMM* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION Bond: No Bond Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 444320 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 2:42 pm Charges: *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100 *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: $11612.00 Joseph Fandey SO Number: 105768 Booking Number: 444319 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 1:30 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $30000.00 Charles Hayward SO Number: 101437 Booking Number: 444316 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 11:28 am Charges: *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X1 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Melissa Mathis SO Number: 106322 Booking Number: 444315 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 11:26 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

