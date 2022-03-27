Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT: 2
- EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FTA: 2
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS: 6
- POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6
- POSS MARIJ: 3
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
- REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE: 1
- RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
- VPTA: 2
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA x 3
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
