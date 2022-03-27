Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT: 2
  • EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS: 6
  • POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6
  • POSS MARIJ: 3
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
  • REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE: 1
  • RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • VPTA: 2
DUQUE, ROBERT
Booking #:
438606
Booking Date:
03-27-2022 – 4:46 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
GARZA, STEVE
Booking #:
438605
Booking Date:
03-27-2022 – 3:51 am
Charges:
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$1024.00
Lopez, Leslie
Booking #:
438604
Booking Date:
03-27-2022 – 3:22 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
SILVA, PEDRO
Booking #:
438603
Booking Date:
03-27-2022 – 2:01 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
Aguirre, Nicolas
Booking #:
438602
Booking Date:
03-27-2022 – 12:18 am
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1056.00
MUNOZ, SKY
Booking #:
438601
Booking Date:
03-27-2022 – 12:06 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2162.00
VARA, JOSEPH
Booking #:
438600
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 11:48 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MARTIN, CLIFTON
Booking #:
438599
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 11:44 pm
Charges:
54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$2104.00
GUITERREZ, VON-DEAN
Booking #:
438598
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1274.00
MUNOZ, MARCOS
Booking #:
438597
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$500.00
BUSTOS, JESSE
Booking #:
438596
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
MISC ASSULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA
Bond
$1114.00
CASTORENA, JOEL
Booking #:
438595
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
438594
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 9:33 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
ROBLES, GABRIEL
Booking #:
438593
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 8:07 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
EAKINS, JESSE
Booking #:
438592
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
No Bond
BOOTHE, DANIEL
Booking #:
438591
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 5:52 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA x 3
Bond
$5526.00
SHARPNACK, PRESTON
Booking #:
438590
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
ROWE, ERICK
Booking #:
438589
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
24110003 *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
WOOD, TOMMY
Booking #:
438588
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 8:28 am
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
