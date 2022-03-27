Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 4

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT: 2

EXPIRED DL/ID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FTA: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS: 6

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6

POSS MARIJ: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE: 1

RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

VPTA: 2

DUQUE, ROBERT Booking #: 438606 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 4:46 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond No Bond 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54990067 RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES GARZA, STEVE Booking #: 438605 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 3:51 am Charges: 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $1024.00 35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC PUBLIC INTOXICATION Lopez, Leslie Booking #: 438604 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 3:22 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 SILVA, PEDRO Booking #: 438603 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 2:01 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 438602 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 12:18 am Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1056.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MUNOZ, SKY Booking #: 438601 Booking Date: 03-27-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA VARA, JOSEPH Booking #: 438600 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:48 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 MARTIN, CLIFTON Booking #: 438599 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:44 pm Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2104.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS54999999 EXPIRED DL/IDMISC CPF X 2MISC VPTA X 2 GUITERREZ, VON-DEAN Booking #: 438598 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1274.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MUNOZ, MARCOS Booking #: 438597 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 11:35 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $500.00 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON BUSTOS, JESSE Booking #: 438596 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 10:24 pm Charges: MISC ASSULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X1

MISC FTA Bond $1114.00 MISC ASSULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X1MISC FTA CASTORENA, JOEL Booking #: 438595 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 9:51 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 438594 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 9:33 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 ROBLES, GABRIEL Booking #: 438593 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 8:07 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EAKINS, JESSE Booking #: 438592 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 6:48 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond BOOTHE, DANIEL Booking #: 438591 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 5:52 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIA

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA x 3 Bond $5526.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035500015 POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA – Misd A.35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 REGISTRATION INSIGNIA – WRONG VEHICLE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHENALIAMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATEMISC VPTA x 3 SHARPNACK, PRESTON Booking #: 438590 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond ROWE, ERICK Booking #: 438589 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 24110003 *COMM*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond WOOD, TOMMY Booking #: 438588 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 8:28 am Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597