Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*CPF* SPEEDING ICON: 1

*CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*GJI*AGG ROBBERY: 1

*GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY: 1

*MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

*MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DWLI X 2: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FTA X9: 1

GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

NO DL: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X6: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 3

SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

VPTA X 5: 1

GARCIA, VERONICA Booking #: 438587 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 HOY, LOGAN Booking #: 438586 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MARTINEZ, ALLAN Booking #: 438585 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 2:17 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $2000.00 ESPINOZA, RUBEN Booking #: 438584 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 2:05 am Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT Bond No Bond GARCIA, JOHN Booking #: 438583 Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 1:32 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $420.00 DAVIS, SETH Booking #: 438582 Release Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-26-2022 – 12:23 am Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $500.00 HERRERA, ANGEL Booking #: 438581 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 11:20 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond $1000.00 DUPREE, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438580 Release Date: 03-26-2022 – 3:13 am Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 11:09 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $500.00 COATES, MICHAEL Booking #: 438578 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:59 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

SP *CPF* SPEEDING ICON Bond $159.90 COATES, EDGAR Booking #: 438577 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:56 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond DEANDA, ISAAC Booking #: 438575 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LUCIO, DAVID Booking #: 438574 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:09 pm Charges: 54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

54999999 DWLI X 2

54999999 NO DL

54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS

MISC VPTA X 5 Bond $8496.00 HERNANDEZ, JAVIER Booking #: 438573 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: 35990016 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond BLACKBURN, GLENN Booking #: 438572 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 4:56 pm Charges: 36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond No Bond PAZ, JOE Booking #: 438571 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 4:43 pm Charges: 29990042 *CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

29990042 *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond WALKER, JEREMY Booking #: 438570 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 3:25 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond ANDERSON, SKYLAR Booking #: 438569 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 3:12 pm Charges: 13990082 *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond BROCK, KANE Booking #: 438568 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 2:48 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond No Bond FUNK, CRAIG Booking #: 438567 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 1:44 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS Booking #: 438566 Release Date: 03-25-2022 – 2:13 pm Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 1:01 pm Charges: 54010009 *GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY Bond No Bond ALLBRIGHT, TREVOR Booking #: 438565 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 12:45 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond No Bond HILL, RILEY Booking #: 438564 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 11:08 am Charges: 12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERY Bond $150000.00 MENDOZA, NORMA Booking #: 438563 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 10:27 am Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond FLOTT, EDWIN Booking #: 438562 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 7:37 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X6

57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X9 Bond $8390.00 VELASQUEZ, MARK Booking #: 438561 Release Date: 03-25-2022 – 9:58 am Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 6:10 am Charges: 38999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

