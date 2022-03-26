Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *CPF* SPEEDING ICON: 1
- *CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *GJI*AGG ROBBERY: 1
- *GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY: 1
- *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- DWLI X 2: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- FTA X9: 1
- GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- NO DL: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X6: 1
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 3
- SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- VPTA X 5: 1
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
SP *CPF* SPEEDING ICON
54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO DL
54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS
MISC VPTA X 5
29990042 *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X9
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
