Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *CPF* SPEEDING ICON: 1
  • *CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *GJI*AGG ROBBERY: 1
  • *GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY: 1
  • *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • DWLI X 2: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • FTA X9: 1
  • GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • NO DL: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X6: 1
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 3
  • SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • VPTA X 5: 1
GARCIA, VERONICA
Booking #:
438587
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
HOY, LOGAN
Booking #:
438586
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 3:41 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, ALLAN
Booking #:
438585
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 2:17 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$2000.00
ESPINOZA, RUBEN
Booking #:
438584
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 2:05 am
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, JOHN
Booking #:
438583
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 1:32 am
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$420.00
DAVIS, SETH
Booking #:
438582
Release Date:
03-26-2022 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-26-2022 – 12:23 am
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$500.00
HERRERA, ANGEL
Booking #:
438581
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 11:20 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond
$1000.00
DUPREE, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438580
Release Date:
03-26-2022 – 3:13 am
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 11:09 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$500.00
COATES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438578
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 9:59 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
SP *CPF* SPEEDING ICON
Bond
$159.90
COATES, EDGAR
Booking #:
438577
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
DEANDA, ISAAC
Booking #:
438575
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
LUCIO, DAVID
Booking #:
438574
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 9:09 pm
Charges:
54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
54999999 DISOBEYED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO DL
54999999 SPEEDING CZ W/WORKERS
MISC VPTA X 5
Bond
$8496.00
HERNANDEZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
438573
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
35990016 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
BLACKBURN, GLENN
Booking #:
438572
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 4:56 pm
Charges:
36010005 INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond
No Bond
PAZ, JOE
Booking #:
438571
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 4:43 pm
Charges:
29990042 *CPF*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
29990042 *MTR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
No Bond
WALKER, JEREMY
Booking #:
438570
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 3:25 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
ANDERSON, SKYLAR
Booking #:
438569
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 3:12 pm
Charges:
13990082 *MTR* ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
54040009 *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
BROCK, KANE
Booking #:
438568
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
No Bond
FUNK, CRAIG
Booking #:
438567
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 1:44 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS
Booking #:
438566
Release Date:
03-25-2022 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 1:01 pm
Charges:
54010009 *GOB*ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond
No Bond
ALLBRIGHT, TREVOR
Booking #:
438565
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond
No Bond
HILL, RILEY
Booking #:
438564
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 11:08 am
Charges:
12990002 *GJI*AGG ROBBERY
Bond
$150000.00
MENDOZA, NORMA
Booking #:
438563
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 10:27 am
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
FLOTT, EDWIN
Booking #:
438562
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 7:37 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X6
57070020 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X9
Bond
$8390.00
VELASQUEZ, MARK
Booking #:
438561
Release Date:
03-25-2022 – 9:58 am
Booking Date:
03-25-2022 – 6:10 am
Charges:
38999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
