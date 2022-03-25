Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Bobby Josiah Gasca, 22, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday evening, March 24, 2022. Gasca was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department with a warrant issued in Lubbock County for murder of multiple persons. As of this writing, Gasca remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

*MTR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPITAL MURDER OF MULTIPLE PERSONS: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO REPORT FELONY W/SBI OR DEATH RESULTS: 1

FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

FTA: 4

INTERFERENCE W RAILROAD PROPERTY: 1

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

US MARSHALL HOLD: 1

HILL, NATALEA Booking #: 438560 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond WILSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 438559 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: 73999999 FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL

73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

MISC FTA X 2 Bond $2208.00 73999999 FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTERMISC FTA X 2 ADAMS, CORY Booking #: 438558 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 12:59 am Charges: 26990178 *VOP*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE

54990067 *MTR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC FTA X 2 Bond $3084.00 26990178 *VOP*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION41999999 OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE54990067 *MTR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC FTA X 2 YASSEN, MARK Booking #: 438557 Booking Date: 03-25-2022 – 12:37 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1162.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC PAROLE VIOLATION COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL Booking #: 438556 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 10:05 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DL1 *GOB*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPONDL1 *GOB*NO DRIVER’S LICENSEMISC CPF X 2 BLOTT, SPENCER Booking #: 438555 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 9:59 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond KIRL, MICHAEL Booking #: 438554 Release Date: 03-25-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 9:49 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 MUNOZ, JOAQUIN Booking #: 438553 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 9:25 pm Charges: 73999999 INTERFERENCE W RAILROAD PROPERTY

MISC FTA X1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1314.00 73999999 INTERFERENCE W RAILROAD PROPERTYMISC FTA X1MISC PAROLE VIOLATION DELEON, ROSEMARY Booking #: 438552 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 9:07 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G PORTER, MATTHEW Booking #: 438551 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 8:55 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HUITT, CAMRI Booking #: 438550 Release Date: 03-25-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 8:23 pm Charges: 48120002 FAIL TO REPORT FELONY W/SBI OR DEATH RESULTS Bond $50000.00 CAVAZOS, JAY Booking #: 438549 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond GASCA, BOBBY Booking #: 438548 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 6:35 pm Charges: 09990026 CAPITAL MURDER OF MULTIPLE PERSONS Bond No Bond FLORES, MARIO Booking #: 438547 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 5:59 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond $500.00 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE RIVAS, MANUEL Booking #: 438546 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 4:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8

MISC FTA Bond $482.00 MISC CPF X8MISC FTA MATTES, ARRON Booking #: 438545 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 2:27 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond FREEMAN, JASON Booking #: 438544 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 GUTIERREZ, SABRINA Booking #: 438543 Release Date: 03-24-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 1:34 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond SUAREZ, KASONDRA Booking #: 438542 Release Date: 03-24-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 1:01 pm Charges: 35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond HANEY, JAMEY Booking #: 438541 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 12:14 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond MARSH, SCOTTY Booking #: 438540 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 9:17 am Charges: MISC US MARSHALL HOLD Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

