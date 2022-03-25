Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Bobby Josiah Gasca, 22, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday evening, March 24, 2022. Gasca was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department with a warrant issued in Lubbock County for murder of multiple persons.
As of this writing, Gasca remains in custody in Tom Green County with no bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- *MTR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPITAL MURDER OF MULTIPLE PERSONS: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAIL TO REPORT FELONY W/SBI OR DEATH RESULTS: 1
- FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL: 1
- FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
- FTA: 4
- INTERFERENCE W RAILROAD PROPERTY: 1
- OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- US MARSHALL HOLD: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
