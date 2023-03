SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

MISC FTA: 2

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS-C: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR: 1

MISC VPTA X 3: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

FAILED TO SIGNAL TURN: 1

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK: 1

MISC FTAX2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*MURDER: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

WALKING W/ TRAFFIC: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLD: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

Jeremy Rojas SO Number: 76337 Booking Number: 444310 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 5:36 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Andrew Amyx SO Number: 49031 Booking Number: 444309 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 2:30 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2124.00 Lonnie Free SO Number: 77036 Booking Number: 444308 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 2:02 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS-C EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION/ NO CORRECTIVE EYEWEAR MISC FTA MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $4698.00 Rainie Baldwin SO Number: 87012 Booking Number: 444307 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 1:13 am Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Eddie Hidalgo SO Number: 100315 Booking Number: 444306 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 1:07 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Ashley Castillo SO Number: 71544 Booking Number: 444305 Booking Date: 03-24-2023 12:48 am Charges: FAILED TO SIGNAL TURN POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK MISC FTAX2 Bond: $2598.00 Ashley Flores SO Number: 103145 Booking Number: 444304 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 11:41 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Levi Clark SO Number: 96338 Booking Number: 444303 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 10:20 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond: No Bond Patrick Kiser SO Number: 87978 Booking Number: 444302 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 10:06 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Joshua Garcia SO Number: 96711 Booking Number: 444301 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 9:56 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA Bond: $1464.00 Dallion Holt SO Number: 101054 Booking Number: 444300 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 9:50 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $150000.00 Ashley Belcher SO Number: 99881 Booking Number: 444299 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 7:57 pm Charges: *JN* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Joshua Jaquez SO Number: 93525 Booking Number: 444298 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 7:09 pm Charges: *COMM*MURDER Bond: No Bond David Mitchell SO Number: 49168 Booking Number: 444297 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 6:54 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Xavier Cortez SO Number: 106319 Booking Number: 444296 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 5:34 pm Charges: *GOB* THEFT HARASSMENT Bond: $1000.00 Arthur Smith SO Number: 65727 Booking Number: 444295 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 5:30 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Mikayla Berger SO Number: 106318 Booking Number: 444294 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 4:59 pm Charges: CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Beau Sanders SO Number: 106143 Booking Number: 444293 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 4:50 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jessielee Hudson SO Number: 105914 Booking Number: 444292 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 3:53 pm Charges: *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GOB* OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION WALKING W/ TRAFFIC *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1366.00 Melvin Greer SO Number: 50153 Booking Number: 444291 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 3:49 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD Bond: No Bond Angel Valdez SO Number: 34438 Booking Number: 444290 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 12:48 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Manuel Torres SO Number: 38106 Booking Number: 444289 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 9:01 am Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $5000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597