Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Keath Sharp was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and is charged with Sexual Assault.
According to jail records, Sharp is still in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $75,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- DRIVING ON LEFT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2
- FTA: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
- VPTA: 1
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA X2
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
