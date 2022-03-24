Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Keath Sharp was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and is charged with Sexual Assault. According to jail records, Sharp is still in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $75,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CPF: 3

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

DRIVING ON LEFT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2

FTA: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2

VPTA: 1

CANTU-CEPEDA, PEDRO CESAR Booking #: 438539 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 12:22 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 BELL, BRENNAN Booking #: 438538 Booking Date: 03-24-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 KIKER, KAITLYN Booking #: 438537 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 11:07 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AGUILAR, JOSE Booking #: 438536 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 10:10 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond REYNA, KIMBERLY Booking #: 438535 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 10:09 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA Booking #: 438534 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 8:08 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond No Bond ALVARADO, CARLOS Booking #: 438533 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 7:57 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $2500.00 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSEMISC VPTA X2 AGUERO, TIMOTHY Booking #: 438532 Release Date: 03-23-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 7:14 pm Charges: 57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond No Bond CASTILLO, ADOLPHO Booking #: 438531 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 5:19 pm Charges: 13150005 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond WHITMORE, CELIA Booking #: 438530 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 4:25 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X4

MISC FTA Bond $502.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X4MISC FTA LOVE, CARLTON Booking #: 438529 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 4:23 pm Charges: 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $100000.00 52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION BREWER, PRESTON Booking #: 438528 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING Bond No Bond 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING SHARP, KEATH Booking #: 438527 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 9:33 am Charges: 11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond $75000.00 JIMENEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 438526 Release Date: 03-23-2022 – 12:43 pm Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 9:11 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond DAIGLE, TYLER Booking #: 438525 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 6:31 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $500.00 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC PAROLE VIOLATION WALKER, ASHLEY Booking #: 438524 Release Date: 03-23-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 6:23 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond No Bond HOLLOWELL, JOHNNY Booking #: 438523 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 6:22 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $10500.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597