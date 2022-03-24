Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Keath Sharp was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and is charged with Sexual Assault.

According to jail records, Sharp is still in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $75,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • DRIVING ON LEFT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
  • VPTA: 1
CANTU-CEPEDA, PEDRO CESAR
Booking #:
438539
Booking Date:
03-24-2022 – 12:22 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
BELL, BRENNAN
Booking #:
438538
Booking Date:
03-24-2022 – 12:06 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
KIKER, KAITLYN
Booking #:
438537
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 11:07 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
AGUILAR, JOSE
Booking #:
438536
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 10:10 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
REYNA, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
438535
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 10:09 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
438534
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 8:08 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
Bond
No Bond
ALVARADO, CARLOS
Booking #:
438533
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 DRIVING ON LEFT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$2500.00
AGUERO, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
438532
Release Date:
03-23-2022 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 7:14 pm
Charges:
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond
No Bond
CASTILLO, ADOLPHO
Booking #:
438531
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
13150005 *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
WHITMORE, CELIA
Booking #:
438530
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 4:25 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X4
MISC FTA
Bond
$502.00
LOVE, CARLTON
Booking #:
438529
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 4:23 pm
Charges:
52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$100000.00
BREWER, PRESTON
Booking #:
438528
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
No Bond
SHARP, KEATH
Booking #:
438527
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 9:33 am
Charges:
11990001 SEXUAL ASSAULT
Bond
$75000.00
JIMENEZ, BRANDY
Booking #:
438526
Release Date:
03-23-2022 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 9:11 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
DAIGLE, TYLER
Booking #:
438525
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 6:31 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$500.00
WALKER, ASHLEY
Booking #:
438524
Release Date:
03-23-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 6:23 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond
No Bond
HOLLOWELL, JOHNNY
Booking #:
438523
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 6:22 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$10500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
