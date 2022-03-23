Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

*MTR* AGG KIDNAPPING: 1

*MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2

*MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DOC – FIGHTING: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 2

FTA ON J42136655 NO DL: 1

LITTERING: 1

MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL: 1

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

COLLARD, DANIEL Booking #: 438522 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 2:29 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

73999999 LITTERING Bond $962.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION73999999 LITTERING SCHMIDT, ROBERT Booking #: 438521 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 1:46 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $3142.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS FREITAG, EMILY Booking #: 438520 Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 12:44 am Charges: 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond $1000.00 35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG GOYNES, HAILEY Booking #: 438519 Release Date: 03-23-2022 – 5:13 am Booking Date: 03-23-2022 – 12:37 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 SCOTT, FELECIA Booking #: 438518 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 10:14 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 SALINAS, ADRIAN Booking #: 438517 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 9:53 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FTA ON J42136655 NO DL Bond $2212.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFTA FTA ON J42136655 NO DL MCINTIRE, DENNIS Booking #: 438516 Release Date: 03-23-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 9:32 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00 TREGO, JAMES Booking #: 438515 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 9:25 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond CARRASCO, ROBERT Booking #: 438514 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 9:11 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond KENNEY, TRACE Booking #: 438513 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 8:55 pm Charges: 41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL

53999999 DOC – FIGHTING

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1600.00 41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL53999999 DOC – FIGHTING55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARBAJAL, JAVIER Booking #: 438512 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 7:18 pm Charges: 10990004 *MTR* AGG KIDNAPPING

52130005 *MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond No Bond 10990004 *MTR* AGG KIDNAPPING52130005 *MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM DUERKSEN, RICKY Booking #: 438511 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 6:52 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 FLORES, BRYAN Booking #: 438510 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 6:46 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond MILLER, AARON Booking #: 438509 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 6:28 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond No Bond QUEZADA, ROSITA Booking #: 438508 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 6:17 pm Charges: 22990004 RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1 Bond $662.00 22990004 RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 1 CHADWICK, JIM Booking #: 438507 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 5:30 pm Charges: 16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond No Bond SADLER, SANDI Booking #: 438506 Release Date: 03-22-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 5:17 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G BROWN, SCOTT Booking #: 438505 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 5:10 pm Charges: 13990086 *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 13990086 *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DOMINGUEZ, NOEL Booking #: 438504 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 2:57 pm Charges: 54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond KENNEDY, JOE Booking #: 438503 Release Date: 03-22-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 10:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $3000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597