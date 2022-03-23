Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- *MTR* AGG KIDNAPPING: 1
- *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
- *MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DOC – FIGHTING: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 2
- FTA ON J42136655 NO DL: 1
- LITTERING: 1
- MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL: 1
- OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
73999999 LITTERING
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FTA ON J42136655 NO DL
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
52130005 *MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597