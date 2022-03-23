Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • *MTR* AGG KIDNAPPING: 1
  • *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
  • *MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DOC – FIGHTING: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 2
  • FTA ON J42136655 NO DL: 1
  • LITTERING: 1
  • MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL: 1
  • OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
COLLARD, DANIEL
Booking #:
438522
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 2:29 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
73999999 LITTERING
Bond
$962.00
SCHMIDT, ROBERT
Booking #:
438521
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 1:46 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$3142.00
FREITAG, EMILY
Booking #:
438520
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 12:44 am
Charges:
35990020 POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
Bond
$1000.00
GOYNES, HAILEY
Booking #:
438519
Release Date:
03-23-2022 – 5:13 am
Booking Date:
03-23-2022 – 12:37 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
SCOTT, FELECIA
Booking #:
438518
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
SALINAS, ADRIAN
Booking #:
438517
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FTA ON J42136655 NO DL
Bond
$2212.00
MCINTIRE, DENNIS
Booking #:
438516
Release Date:
03-23-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 9:32 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
TREGO, JAMES
Booking #:
438515
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond
CARRASCO, ROBERT
Booking #:
438514
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 9:11 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond
KENNEY, TRACE
Booking #:
438513
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 MINOR IN CONSUMPTION – ALCOHOL
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1600.00
CARBAJAL, JAVIER
Booking #:
438512
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 7:18 pm
Charges:
10990004 *MTR* AGG KIDNAPPING
52130005 *MTR* DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond
No Bond
DUERKSEN, RICKY
Booking #:
438511
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 6:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
FLORES, BRYAN
Booking #:
438510
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
MILLER, AARON
Booking #:
438509
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond
No Bond
QUEZADA, ROSITA
Booking #:
438508
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 6:17 pm
Charges:
22990004 RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
$662.00
CHADWICK, JIM
Booking #:
438507
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 5:30 pm
Charges:
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
Bond
No Bond
SADLER, SANDI
Booking #:
438506
Release Date:
03-22-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 5:17 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
BROWN, SCOTT
Booking #:
438505
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
13990086 *GOB*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
DOMINGUEZ, NOEL
Booking #:
438504
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 2:57 pm
Charges:
54040009 *VOP*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
KENNEDY, JOE
Booking #:
438503
Release Date:
03-22-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 10:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$3000.00

