From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

MISC CPF X 1: 2

D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*MTAG* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

MVI5 EXPIRED MVI CERTIFICATE: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

STOPPED, PARKED, ON PUBLIC CROSS WALK: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DWLI2 X3: 1

EXPIRED VEHICHLE REGISTRATION X2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VPTA X6: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FV: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC CPF X10: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ARSON: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

Jessie Wright SO Number: 81654 Booking Number: 444288 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 5:46 am Charges: D25 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Joshua Clements SO Number: 60116 Booking Number: 444287 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 5:11 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Samantha Gary SO Number: 64367 Booking Number: 444286 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 4:57 am Charges: *MTAG* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE MVI5 EXPIRED MVI CERTIFICATE VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $1510.00 Michael Escobedo SO Number: 104288 Booking Number: 444285 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 4:26 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $10000.00 Justin Adame SO Number: 68960 Booking Number: 444284 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 3:09 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $1000.00 Alexander Sanchez SO Number: 94622 Booking Number: 444283 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 2:29 am Charges: LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK MISC FTAX1 Bond: $914.00 Rocky Boggs SO Number: 106317 Booking Number: 444282 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 2:18 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Manuel Torres SO Number: 81886 Booking Number: 444281 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 1:39 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Faith Herrera SO Number: 102583 Booking Number: 444280 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 12:56 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Aron Quezada SO Number: 96341 Booking Number: 444279 Booking Date: 03-23-2023 12:00 am Charges: STOPPED, PARKED, ON PUBLIC CROSS WALK Bond: $430.00 Ricardo Rodriguez SO Number: 43085 Booking Number: 444278 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 11:27 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG *GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES DWLI2 X3 EXPIRED VEHICHLE REGISTRATION X2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC FTA X4 MISC VPTA X6 Bond: $11830.00 Allen Elvena SO Number: 35014 Booking Number: 444277 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 9:00 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: $500.00 Joe Reyes SO Number: 103106 Booking Number: 444276 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 8:09 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Armando Morales SO Number: 96919 Booking Number: 444275 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 5:52 pm Charges: *COMM*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond John Gargan SO Number: 104575 Booking Number: 444273 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 5:35 pm Charges: *VOP* CRUELTY TO NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS: FAIL TO PROV Bond: No Bond Melinda Grigsby SO Number: 100062 Booking Number: 444274 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 5:22 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FV *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC CPF X2 Bond: $512.00 Jose Flores SO Number: 53483 Booking Number: 444272 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 4:25 pm Charges: MISC CPF X10 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Dean Dickson SO Number: 106316 Booking Number: 444271 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 3:57 pm Charges: *GJI* ARSON Bond: No Bond Jacquelyn Vela SO Number: 106315 Booking Number: 444270 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 3:40 pm Charges: UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond: $7500.00 Victor Allen SO Number: 24205 Booking Number: 444269 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 1:54 pm Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Christopher Torres SO Number: 93688 Booking Number: 444268 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 11:33 am Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT *COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Donald Mckinley SO Number: 106314 Booking Number: 444267 Booking Date: 03-22-2023 11:20 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

