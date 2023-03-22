From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

MISC COMM X 1: 1

TATTOO/BODY PIERCING REGULATION REQUIREMENTS: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

Michael Uranga SO Number: 68578 Booking Number: 444266 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 11:44 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES MISC CPF X 1 Bond: $1000.00 Jessica Fuson SO Number: 76373 Booking Number: 444265 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:19 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 David Conklin SO Number: 60076 Booking Number: 444264 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 9:08 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: No Bond Whitney Clark SO Number: 75324 Booking Number: 444263 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 5:12 pm Charges: *CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: No Bond Austin Knight SO Number: 106313 Booking Number: 444262 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 4:42 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Gregory Weedon SO Number: 38574 Booking Number: 444261 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 3:18 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT Bond: $1024.00 Mitchell Allen SO Number: 17083 Booking Number: 444260 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 2:06 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Jessica Mata SO Number: 97095 Booking Number: 444259 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:49 am Charges: MISC COMM X 1 Bond: No Bond Brian Cascadden SO Number: 51205 Booking Number: 444258 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:31 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Jason Murtishaw SO Number: 79286 Booking Number: 444257 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:12 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Nicholas Anders SO Number: 67295 Booking Number: 444256 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 8:23 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Rsha Reisner SO Number: 80775 Booking Number: 444255 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 8:02 am Charges: TATTOO/BODY PIERCING REGULATION REQUIREMENTS Bond: No Bond Kennedy Counts SO Number: 97478 Booking Number: 444254 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 6:52 am Charges: *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

