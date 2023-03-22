From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • MISC CPF X 1: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • MISC COMM X 1: 1
  • TATTOO/BODY PIERCING REGULATION REQUIREMENTS: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
Michael Uranga mug shot

Michael Uranga

SO Number: 68578

Booking Number: 444266

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 11:44 pm

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 1

Bond: $1000.00

Jessica Fuson mug shot

Jessica Fuson

SO Number: 76373

Booking Number: 444265

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:19 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

David Conklin mug shot

David Conklin

SO Number: 60076

Booking Number: 444264

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 9:08 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

Bond: No Bond

Whitney Clark mug shot

Whitney Clark

SO Number: 75324

Booking Number: 444263

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 5:12 pm

Charges:

*CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: No Bond

Austin Knight mug shot

Austin Knight

SO Number: 106313

Booking Number: 444262

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 4:42 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Gregory Weedon mug shot

Gregory Weedon

SO Number: 38574

Booking Number: 444261

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 3:18 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

Bond: $1024.00

Mitchell Allen mug shot

Mitchell Allen

SO Number: 17083

Booking Number: 444260

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 2:06 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Jessica Mata mug shot

Jessica Mata

SO Number: 97095

Booking Number: 444259

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:49 am

Charges:

MISC COMM X 1

Bond: No Bond

Brian Cascadden mug shot

Brian Cascadden

SO Number: 51205

Booking Number: 444258

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:31 am

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Jason Murtishaw mug shot

Jason Murtishaw

SO Number: 79286

Booking Number: 444257

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:12 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Nicholas Anders mug shot

Nicholas Anders

SO Number: 67295

Booking Number: 444256

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 8:23 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Rsha Reisner mug shot

Rsha Reisner

SO Number: 80775

Booking Number: 444255

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 8:02 am

Charges:

TATTOO/BODY PIERCING REGULATION REQUIREMENTS

Bond: No Bond

Kennedy Counts mug shot

Kennedy Counts

SO Number: 97478

Booking Number: 444254

Booking Date: 03-21-2023 6:52 am

Charges:

*GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
