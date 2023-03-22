From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- MISC CPF X 1: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- MISC COMM X 1: 1
- TATTOO/BODY PIERCING REGULATION REQUIREMENTS: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
Michael Uranga
SO Number: 68578
Booking Number: 444266
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 11:44 pm
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
Bond: $1000.00
Jessica Fuson
SO Number: 76373
Booking Number: 444265
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:19 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
David Conklin
SO Number: 60076
Booking Number: 444264
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 9:08 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
Bond: No Bond
Whitney Clark
SO Number: 75324
Booking Number: 444263
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 5:12 pm
Charges:
*CPF* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: No Bond
Austin Knight
SO Number: 106313
Booking Number: 444262
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 4:42 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Gregory Weedon
SO Number: 38574
Booking Number: 444261
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 3:18 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
Bond: $1024.00
Mitchell Allen
SO Number: 17083
Booking Number: 444260
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 2:06 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Jessica Mata
SO Number: 97095
Booking Number: 444259
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:49 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X 1
Bond: No Bond
Brian Cascadden
SO Number: 51205
Booking Number: 444258
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:31 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Jason Murtishaw
SO Number: 79286
Booking Number: 444257
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 10:12 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Nicholas Anders
SO Number: 67295
Booking Number: 444256
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 8:23 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Rsha Reisner
SO Number: 80775
Booking Number: 444255
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 8:02 am
Charges:
TATTOO/BODY PIERCING REGULATION REQUIREMENTS
Bond: No Bond
Kennedy Counts
SO Number: 97478
Booking Number: 444254
Booking Date: 03-21-2023 6:52 am
Charges:
*GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
