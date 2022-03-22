Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

David Alexander Zapata, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, March 21, 2022, after he was indicted by a grand jury for sexual assault of a child.

Zapata remains in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $45,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESSPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • COMM x 7: 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • CPF X2: 1
  • CPF x 5: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE x 2: 1
  • FTA X1: 1
  • GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2
GATICA, MARY
Booking #:
438502
Booking Date:
03-22-2022 – 12:15 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
Watkins, Zoe
Booking #:
438501
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1210.00
TANKERSLEY, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
438500
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 10:48 pm
Charges:
35990247 COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
BRYSON, ROBERT
Booking #:
438499
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 8:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond
$500.00
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
438498
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, ROBERT
Booking #:
438497
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
ZAPATA, DAVID
Booking #:
438496
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
No Bond
RANGEL, CARLOS
Booking #:
438495
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
NUNEZ, MYKAELA
Booking #:
438494
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 6:21 pm
Charges:
54040014 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$10000.00
SPILLER, SHELES
Booking #:
438493
Release Date:
03-21-2022 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 5:25 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
Bond
No Bond
STEVENS, CURTIS
Booking #:
438492
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
13990078 *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF x 5
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE x 2
Bond
$1766.00
MACHUCA, ROBERT
Booking #:
438491
Release Date:
03-21-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
MACIEL-BUENDIA, LORENA
Booking #:
438490
Release Date:
03-21-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 1:02 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438489
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
LEYVA, MICHELLE
Booking #:
438488
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 12:07 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM x 7
Bond
No Bond
TAYLOR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
438487
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 12:07 pm
Charges:
54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
PONCE, NICOLAS
Booking #:
438486
Booking Date:
03-21-2022 – 11:03 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
