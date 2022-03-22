Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
David Alexander Zapata, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, March 21, 2022, after he was indicted by a grand jury for sexual assault of a child.
Zapata remains in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $45,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESSPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- COMM x 7: 1
- COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- CPF X2: 1
- CPF x 5: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE x 2: 1
- FTA X1: 1
- GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
