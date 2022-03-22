Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

David Alexander Zapata, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, March 21, 2022, after he was indicted by a grand jury for sexual assault of a child. Zapata remains in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $45,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

*GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESSPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

COMM x 7: 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CPF X2: 1

CPF x 5: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE x 2: 1

FTA X1: 1

GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

GATICA, MARY Booking #: 438502 Booking Date: 03-22-2022 – 12:15 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond Watkins, Zoe Booking #: 438501 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

TANKERSLEY, DOUGLAS Booking #: 438500 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 10:48 pm Charges: 35990247 COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond BRYSON, ROBERT Booking #: 438499 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 8:35 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond $500.00

SANCHEZ, JONATHAN Booking #: 438498 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 8:25 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond GONZALES, ROBERT Booking #: 438497 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 8:02 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ZAPATA, DAVID Booking #: 438496 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 8:02 pm Charges: 11990002 *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond No Bond RANGEL, CARLOS Booking #: 438495 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 6:36 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond NUNEZ, MYKAELA Booking #: 438494 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 6:21 pm Charges: 54040014 GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $10000.00 SPILLER, SHELES Booking #: 438493 Release Date: 03-21-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 5:25 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESSPASS Bond No Bond STEVENS, CURTIS Booking #: 438492 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 4:42 pm Charges: 13990078 *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF x 5

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURTDATE x 2 Bond $1766.00

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF x 5

MACHUCA, ROBERT Booking #: 438491 Release Date: 03-21-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 3:02 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 MACIEL-BUENDIA, LORENA Booking #: 438490 Release Date: 03-21-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 1:02 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond $502.00

HOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 438489 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 1:00 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond LEYVA, MICHELLE Booking #: 438488 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 12:07 pm Charges: MISC COMM x 7 Bond No Bond TAYLOR, RAYMOND Booking #: 438487 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 12:07 pm Charges: 54040009 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond PONCE, NICOLAS Booking #: 438486 Booking Date: 03-21-2022 – 11:03 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

