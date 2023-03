From 7 a.m. on Monday, March 20, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2

MISC CPF X 3: 2

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC CPF X 8: 1

TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) PROH WEAPON: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM *CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

Erica Ornelas SO Number: 72327 Booking Number: 444253 Booking Date: 03-21-2023 12:02 am Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G MISC CPF X 8 Bond: $1000.00 Nichole Mincher SO Number: 106312 Booking Number: 444252 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 11:52 pm Charges: TAMPER W/ IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS Bond: $500.00 Savannah Gonzales SO Number: 106311 Booking Number: 444251 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 11:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Alyssa Puga SO Number: 103469 Booking Number: 444250 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 9:57 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Maria Puga SO Number: 77109 Booking Number: 444249 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 9:54 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 3 Bond: $1162.00 Anthony Brown SO Number: 103887 Booking Number: 444248 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 6:18 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: $15000.00 Kimberly Munoz SO Number: 98262 Booking Number: 444247 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 4:49 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GOB*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: No Bond Ruben Reyes SO Number: 105430 Booking Number: 444246 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 4:17 pm Charges: *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Benito Cordero SO Number: 80446 Booking Number: 444245 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 4:13 pm Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 *MTR* PROH WEAPON *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jonathan Ingram SO Number: 106310 Booking Number: 444244 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 2:58 pm Charges: *COMM *CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond: No Bond Levi Zobel SO Number: 85439 Booking Number: 444243 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 2:14 pm Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Darryll Bailey SO Number: 82815 Booking Number: 444242 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 12:33 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Mandy Renfro SO Number: 71532 Booking Number: 444241 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 10:22 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Manuel Rodriguez SO Number: 100653 Booking Number: 444240 Booking Date: 03-20-2023 9:36 am Charges: *MTR* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

