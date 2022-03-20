Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*J/N*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C ON A PEACE OFFICER: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1

CPF:3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DOC – AFFRAY: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TOBACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1

RIOS, JESUS Booking #: 438477 Booking Date: 03-20-2022 – 5:20 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond TIMMS, SYDNEY Booking #: 438476 Booking Date: 03-20-2022 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION Bond $2346.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION VAUGHN, ZACKREY Booking #: 438475 Booking Date: 03-20-2022 – 3:19 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 GARZA, JUAN Booking #: 438474 Booking Date: 03-20-2022 – 3:04 am Charges: 24110003 *J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48040003 *J/N*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond No Bond 24110003 *J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48040003 *J/N*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR WORDEN, COLTER Booking #: 438473 Booking Date: 03-20-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 LOPEZ, SAVANNAH Booking #: 438472 Release Date: 03-20-2022 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 03-20-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00 Netherton, Debra Booking #: 438471 Booking Date: 03-20-2022 – 12:01 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond PERFECTO GONZALEZ, MELISSA Booking #: 438470 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 11:43 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C ON A PEACE OFFICER

13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C Bond $1024.00 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C ON A PEACE OFFICER13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C AYALA, JOHN Booking #: 438469 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 11:28 pm Charges: 22990002 *J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, ROCKY Booking #: 438468 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 10:08 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond LOHSE, BREANA Booking #: 438467 Release Date: 03-20-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC – AFFRAY Bond $462.00 PALMOUR, MORGAN Booking #: 438466 Release Date: 03-20-2022 – 1:58 am Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 9:40 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC- AFFRAY Bond $426.00 Eivens, Angalyn Booking #: 438465 Release Date: 03-20-2022 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 8:21 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438464 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 6:09 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 MERCADO, RODOLFO Booking #: 438463 Release Date: 03-19-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 5:51 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond No Bond CONN, AARON Booking #: 438462 Release Date: 03-19-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 4:59 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond NICHOLS, AMY Booking #: 438461 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 4:45 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597