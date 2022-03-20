Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *J/N*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C ON A PEACE OFFICER: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C: 1
  • CPF:3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DOC – AFFRAY: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • TOBACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION: 1
RIOS, JESUS
Booking #:
438477
Booking Date:
03-20-2022 – 5:20 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond
No Bond
TIMMS, SYDNEY
Booking #:
438476
Booking Date:
03-20-2022 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 TOBACCO – MINOR IN POSSESSION
Bond
$2346.00
VAUGHN, ZACKREY
Booking #:
438475
Booking Date:
03-20-2022 – 3:19 am
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$1000.00
GARZA, JUAN
Booking #:
438474
Booking Date:
03-20-2022 – 3:04 am
Charges:
24110003 *J/N*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48040003 *J/N*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond
No Bond
WORDEN, COLTER
Booking #:
438473
Booking Date:
03-20-2022 – 3:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
LOPEZ, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
438472
Release Date:
03-20-2022 – 5:43 am
Booking Date:
03-20-2022 – 12:51 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
Netherton, Debra
Booking #:
438471
Booking Date:
03-20-2022 – 12:01 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
PERFECTO GONZALEZ, MELISSA
Booking #:
438470
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 11:43 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C ON A PEACE OFFICER
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE CLASS C
Bond
$1024.00
AYALA, JOHN
Booking #:
438469
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
22990002 *J/N* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, ROCKY
Booking #:
438468
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 10:08 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
LOHSE, BREANA
Booking #:
438467
Release Date:
03-20-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC – AFFRAY
Bond
$462.00
PALMOUR, MORGAN
Booking #:
438466
Release Date:
03-20-2022 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC- AFFRAY
Bond
$426.00
Eivens, Angalyn
Booking #:
438465
Release Date:
03-20-2022 – 1:28 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438464
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 6:09 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
MERCADO, RODOLFO
Booking #:
438463
Release Date:
03-19-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
Bond
No Bond
CONN, AARON
Booking #:
438462
Release Date:
03-19-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 4:59 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond
No Bond
NICHOLS, AMY
Booking #:
438461
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
