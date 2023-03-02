From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
- *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- DWLI: 1
- MISC MILITARY HOLD: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
- MISC CPF X 2: 1
- AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
- MISC CPFX3: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
Luis Sanchez
SO Number: 66361
Booking Number: 443936
Booking Date: 03-02-2023 4:26 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond: $1500.00
Justin Bersterman
SO Number: 106237
Booking Number: 443935
Booking Date: 03-02-2023 3:23 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Julian Garcia
SO Number: 90959
Booking Number: 443934
Booking Date: 03-02-2023 2:25 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $2000.00
Sarah Thornton
SO Number: 106236
Booking Number: 443933
Booking Date: 03-02-2023 12:07 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond: No Bond
Jose Miranda
SO Number: 106235
Booking Number: 443932
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:53 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
DWLI
Bond: $1190.00
Mario Mares
SO Number: 80155
Booking Number: 443931
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:32 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Tylir Cunningham
SO Number: 106234
Booking Number: 443930
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 10:18 pm
Charges:
MISC MILITARY HOLD
Bond: No Bond
Brian Molyneaux
SO Number: 97198
Booking Number: 443929
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 9:25 pm
Charges:
*MTR*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO
Bond: No Bond
Mark Torres
SO Number: 73346
Booking Number: 443928
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 7:43 pm
Charges:
*GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500
MISC CPF X 2
Bond: No Bond
Tauzha Mendez
SO Number: 106233
Booking Number: 443927
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 7:24 pm
Charges:
AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Victor Allen
SO Number: 24205
Booking Number: 443926
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 5:36 pm
Charges:
*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Efren Cadena
SO Number: 64959
Booking Number: 443925
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX3
Bond: No Bond
Jose Vasquez
SO Number: 106232
Booking Number: 443924
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:46 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond: $2000.00
Le-shunn Arnold
SO Number: 105351
Booking Number: 443923
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:31 pm
Charges:
*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST
Bond: No Bond
Tony Gonzales
SO Number: 59104
Booking Number: 443922
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 2:44 pm
Charges:
*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Careissy Fraire
SO Number: 106231
Booking Number: 443921
Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:23 am
Charges:
*GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond: $15000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597