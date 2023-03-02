From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
  • *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • MISC MILITARY HOLD: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1
  • MISC CPF X 2: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1
  • MISC CPFX3: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
Luis Sanchez mug shot

Luis Sanchez

SO Number: 66361

Booking Number: 443936

Booking Date: 03-02-2023 4:26 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15

Bond: $1500.00

Justin Bersterman mug shot

Justin Bersterman

SO Number: 106237

Booking Number: 443935

Booking Date: 03-02-2023 3:23 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Julian Garcia mug shot

Julian Garcia

SO Number: 90959

Booking Number: 443934

Booking Date: 03-02-2023 2:25 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $2000.00

Sarah Thornton mug shot

Sarah Thornton

SO Number: 106236

Booking Number: 443933

Booking Date: 03-02-2023 12:07 am

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond: No Bond

Jose Miranda mug shot

Jose Miranda

SO Number: 106235

Booking Number: 443932

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:53 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

DWLI

Bond: $1190.00

Mario Mares mug shot

Mario Mares

SO Number: 80155

Booking Number: 443931

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:32 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Tylir Cunningham mug shot

Tylir Cunningham

SO Number: 106234

Booking Number: 443930

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 10:18 pm

Charges:

MISC MILITARY HOLD

Bond: No Bond

Brian Molyneaux mug shot

Brian Molyneaux

SO Number: 97198

Booking Number: 443929

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 9:25 pm

Charges:

*MTR*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO

Bond: No Bond

Mark Torres mug shot

Mark Torres

SO Number: 73346

Booking Number: 443928

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 7:43 pm

Charges:

*GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500

MISC CPF X 2

Bond: No Bond

Tauzha Mendez mug shot

Tauzha Mendez

SO Number: 106233

Booking Number: 443927

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 7:24 pm

Charges:

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Victor Allen mug shot

Victor Allen

SO Number: 24205

Booking Number: 443926

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 5:36 pm

Charges:

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Efren Cadena mug shot

Efren Cadena

SO Number: 64959

Booking Number: 443925

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:56 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX3

Bond: No Bond

Jose Vasquez mug shot

Jose Vasquez

SO Number: 106232

Booking Number: 443924

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:46 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

Bond: $2000.00

Le-shunn Arnold mug shot

Le-shunn Arnold

SO Number: 105351

Booking Number: 443923

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:31 pm

Charges:

*RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST

Bond: No Bond

Tony Gonzales mug shot

Tony Gonzales

SO Number: 59104

Booking Number: 443922

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 2:44 pm

Charges:

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Careissy Fraire mug shot

Careissy Fraire

SO Number: 106231

Booking Number: 443921

Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:23 am

Charges:

*GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

Bond: $15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597