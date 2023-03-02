From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

*COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

DWLI: 1

MISC MILITARY HOLD: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

MISC CPFX3: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

Luis Sanchez SO Number: 66361 Booking Number: 443936 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 4:26 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Justin Bersterman SO Number: 106237 Booking Number: 443935 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 3:23 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Julian Garcia SO Number: 90959 Booking Number: 443934 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 2:25 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Sarah Thornton SO Number: 106236 Booking Number: 443933 Booking Date: 03-02-2023 12:07 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Jose Miranda SO Number: 106235 Booking Number: 443932 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:53 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY DWLI Bond: $1190.00 Mario Mares SO Number: 80155 Booking Number: 443931 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:32 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Tylir Cunningham SO Number: 106234 Booking Number: 443930 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 10:18 pm Charges: MISC MILITARY HOLD Bond: No Bond Brian Molyneaux SO Number: 97198 Booking Number: 443929 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 9:25 pm Charges: *MTR*VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER 2+ TIMES W/I 12 MO Bond: No Bond Mark Torres SO Number: 73346 Booking Number: 443928 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 7:43 pm Charges: *GOB* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Tauzha Mendez SO Number: 106233 Booking Number: 443927 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 7:24 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON Bond: No Bond Victor Allen SO Number: 24205 Booking Number: 443926 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 5:36 pm Charges: *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Efren Cadena SO Number: 64959 Booking Number: 443925 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:56 pm Charges: MISC CPFX3 Bond: No Bond Jose Vasquez SO Number: 106232 Booking Number: 443924 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:46 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $2000.00 Le-shunn Arnold SO Number: 105351 Booking Number: 443923 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 3:31 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond: No Bond Tony Gonzales SO Number: 59104 Booking Number: 443922 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 2:44 pm Charges: *COMM*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Careissy Fraire SO Number: 106231 Booking Number: 443921 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 11:23 am Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: $15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

