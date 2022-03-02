Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2
  • VPTA: 2
EKERT, JERRY
Booking #:
438168
Booking Date:
03-02-2022 – 4:42 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, ERNEST
Booking #:
438167
Booking Date:
03-02-2022 – 1:20 am
Charges:
35990247 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
JONES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438166
Booking Date:
03-02-2022 – 1:08 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
AGUILAR, JOSE
Booking #:
438165
Booking Date:
03-02-2022 – 12:07 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
SERENIL, JALISA
Booking #:
438164
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 11:58 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$8658.00
LAMB, DUSTY
Booking #:
438163
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
22990011 *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$500.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
438162
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 9:08 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
MARTINEZ, TRAVIS
Booking #:
438160
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 8:59 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$502.00
MCWILLIAMS, KATHRYN
Booking #:
438161
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
CANO, TAMMY
Booking #:
438158
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 5:19 pm
Charges:
35620010 *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
Bond
No Bond
LUCIO, FELICIANO
Booking #:
438157
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 4:27 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
Heldenbrand, JANET
Booking #:
438156
Release Date:
03-01-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 11:34 am
Charges:
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA X2
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC THEFT CLASS C
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$4790.20
HERNANDEZ, SAM
Booking #:
438155
Booking Date:
03-01-2022 – 9:44 am
Charges:
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
