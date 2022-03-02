Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

*RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1

FTA: 2

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2

VPTA: 2

EKERT, JERRY Booking #: 438168 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 4:42 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GARCIA, ERNEST Booking #: 438167 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 1:20 am Charges: 35990247 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond JONES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438166 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 1:08 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 AGUILAR, JOSE Booking #: 438165 Booking Date: 03-02-2022 – 12:07 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond No Bond SERENIL, JALISA Booking #: 438164 Booking Date: 03-01-2022 – 11:58 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X1

24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC CPF X1

MISC DWLI

MISC FTA X2

MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE

MISC THEFT CLASS C

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

