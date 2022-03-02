Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *RPR* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT: 1
- FTA: 2
- NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 2
- VPTA: 2
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010020 *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54999999 FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION – FIXED OBJECT
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X2
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC CPF X1
MISC FTA X1
MISC DWLI
MISC FTA X2
MISC SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 50 MPH IN A 40 MPH ZONE
MISC THEFT CLASS C
MISC VPTA X2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
