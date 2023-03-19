SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- MISC ICE HOLD: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL: 1
- MIP- TOBACCO: 1
- TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- *J/ NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Michael Walker
SO Number: 105810
Booking Number: 444227
Booking Date: 03-19-2023 3:52 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $2000.00
Isaac Galvan
SO Number: 90611
Booking Number: 444226
Booking Date: 03-19-2023 3:47 am
Charges:
ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $974.00
David Conklin
SO Number: 60076
Booking Number: 444225
Booking Date: 03-19-2023 2:49 am
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Georgina Garcia molina
SO Number: 106308
Booking Number: 444224
Booking Date: 03-19-2023 2:46 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Mario Hernandez-mejia
SO Number: 106307
Booking Number: 444223
Booking Date: 03-19-2023 12:39 am
Charges:
FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
RECKLESS DRIVING
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond: $1000.00
Beth Sanchez
SO Number: 87664
Booking Number: 444222
Booking Date: 03-19-2023 12:03 am
Charges:
*RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Francisco Cantu
SO Number: 106306
Booking Number: 444221
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 8:41 pm
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Ryan Lopez
SO Number: 105010
Booking Number: 444219
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 4:47 pm
Charges:
MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL
MIP- TOBACCO
TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
Bond: $2690.00
John Gutierrez
SO Number: 106305
Booking Number: 444218
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 4:38 pm
Charges:
THEFT CLASS C
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1106.00
Kerry Frederick
SO Number: 42930
Booking Number: 444217
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 3:40 pm
Charges:
*MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $762.00
Robert Archuleta
SO Number: 106304
Booking Number: 444216
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 2:22 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: $1000.00
Domonic Hernandez
SO Number: 105676
Booking Number: 444215
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 12:00 pm
Charges:
*J/ NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Joshua Cabrera
SO Number: 81051
Booking Number: 444214
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 11:20 am
Charges:
*RPR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Louis Martin
SO Number: 23575
Booking Number: 444213
Booking Date: 03-18-2023 10:39 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597