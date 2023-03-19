SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • MISC ICE HOLD: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL: 1
  • MIP- TOBACCO: 1
  • TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • *J/ NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Michael Walker mug shot

Michael Walker

SO Number: 105810

Booking Number: 444227

Booking Date: 03-19-2023 3:52 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $2000.00

Isaac Galvan mug shot

Isaac Galvan

SO Number: 90611

Booking Number: 444226

Booking Date: 03-19-2023 3:47 am

Charges:

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $974.00

David Conklin mug shot

David Conklin

SO Number: 60076

Booking Number: 444225

Booking Date: 03-19-2023 2:49 am

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Georgina Garcia molina mug shot

Georgina Garcia molina

SO Number: 106308

Booking Number: 444224

Booking Date: 03-19-2023 2:46 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Mario Hernandez-mejia mug shot

Mario Hernandez-mejia

SO Number: 106307

Booking Number: 444223

Booking Date: 03-19-2023 12:39 am

Charges:

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

RECKLESS DRIVING

MISC ICE HOLD

Bond: $1000.00

Beth Sanchez mug shot

Beth Sanchez

SO Number: 87664

Booking Number: 444222

Booking Date: 03-19-2023 12:03 am

Charges:

*RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Francisco Cantu mug shot

Francisco Cantu

SO Number: 106306

Booking Number: 444221

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 8:41 pm

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Ryan Lopez mug shot

Ryan Lopez

SO Number: 105010

Booking Number: 444219

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 4:47 pm

Charges:

MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL

MIP- TOBACCO

TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X1

Bond: $2690.00

John Gutierrez mug shot

John Gutierrez

SO Number: 106305

Booking Number: 444218

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 4:38 pm

Charges:

THEFT CLASS C

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1106.00

Kerry Frederick mug shot

Kerry Frederick

SO Number: 42930

Booking Number: 444217

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 3:40 pm

Charges:

*MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $762.00

Robert Archuleta mug shot

Robert Archuleta

SO Number: 106304

Booking Number: 444216

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 2:22 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: $1000.00

Domonic Hernandez mug shot

Domonic Hernandez

SO Number: 105676

Booking Number: 444215

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 12:00 pm

Charges:

*J/ NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Joshua Cabrera mug shot

Joshua Cabrera

SO Number: 81051

Booking Number: 444214

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 11:20 am

Charges:

*RPR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Louis Martin mug shot

Louis Martin

SO Number: 23575

Booking Number: 444213

Booking Date: 03-18-2023 10:39 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597