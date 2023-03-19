SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL: 1

MIP- TOBACCO: 1

TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*J/ NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

Michael Walker SO Number: 105810 Booking Number: 444227 Booking Date: 03-19-2023 3:52 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $2000.00 Isaac Galvan SO Number: 90611 Booking Number: 444226 Booking Date: 03-19-2023 3:47 am Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT – CLASS C PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $974.00 David Conklin SO Number: 60076 Booking Number: 444225 Booking Date: 03-19-2023 2:49 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Georgina Garcia molina SO Number: 106308 Booking Number: 444224 Booking Date: 03-19-2023 2:46 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Mario Hernandez-mejia SO Number: 106307 Booking Number: 444223 Booking Date: 03-19-2023 12:39 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO RECKLESS DRIVING MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $1000.00 Beth Sanchez SO Number: 87664 Booking Number: 444222 Booking Date: 03-19-2023 12:03 am Charges: *RPR* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Francisco Cantu SO Number: 106306 Booking Number: 444221 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 8:41 pm Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Ryan Lopez SO Number: 105010 Booking Number: 444219 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 4:47 pm Charges: MINOR CONSUMING ALCOHOL MIP- TOBACCO TOBACCO- POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X1 Bond: $2690.00 John Gutierrez SO Number: 106305 Booking Number: 444218 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 4:38 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1106.00 Kerry Frederick SO Number: 42930 Booking Number: 444217 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 3:40 pm Charges: *MO* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $762.00 Robert Archuleta SO Number: 106304 Booking Number: 444216 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 2:22 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $1000.00 Domonic Hernandez SO Number: 105676 Booking Number: 444215 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 12:00 pm Charges: *J/ NISI* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Joshua Cabrera SO Number: 81051 Booking Number: 444214 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 11:20 am Charges: *RPR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Louis Martin SO Number: 23575 Booking Number: 444213 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 10:39 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

