Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1
- *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
- *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT: 1
- FTA: 2
- NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- POSS CS PG: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
13990086 *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 1
MISC CPF X1
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
MISC FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY
MISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
