Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

*GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT: 1

FTA: 2

NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

POSS CS PG: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438459 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 4:33 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 Banks, Christopher Booking #: 438458 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 3:39 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ARIZOLA, MARK Booking #: 438457 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 3:04 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G TRAN, MANUEL Booking #: 438456 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 3:00 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 PADILLA, JOHN Booking #: 438455 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13990086 *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond No Bond 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ13990086 *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON GUTIERREZ, JULISSA Booking #: 438454 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 1:51 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 SHORT, MICHAEL Booking #: 438453 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 1:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $4662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MILLS, KRISTIE Booking #: 438452 Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 12:07 am Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond $10000.00 ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 438451 Release Date: 03-19-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 03-19-2022 – 12:04 am Charges: MISC CPF X 7

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 7MISC FTA X 1 ESQUIVEL, JASON Booking #: 438450 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC CPF X1 POOLE, ERIC Booking #: 438449 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 5:49 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, PAMELA Booking #: 438448 Release Date: 03-18-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 3:34 pm Charges: 13990075 *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond RATCLIFFE, KRYSTIANA Booking #: 438447 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 3:26 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA Bond $1264.00 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA ALLISON, FALLON Booking #: 438446 Release Date: 03-18-2022 – 3:58 pm Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 2:50 pm Charges: 25020016 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT Bond No Bond TORRES, JOSE Booking #: 438445 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 2:48 pm Charges: 36990007 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond No Bond CHAVEZ, ALBERT Booking #: 438444 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 2:41 pm Charges: FTA CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT

MISC FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY

MISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond No Bond FTA CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORTMISC FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITYMISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT THORP, ORAL Booking #: 438443 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 8:37 am Charges: 09990018 *COMM* CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597