Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • POSS CS PG: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438459
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 4:33 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
Banks, Christopher
Booking #:
438458
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 3:39 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ARIZOLA, MARK
Booking #:
438457
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 3:04 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$1000.00
TRAN, MANUEL
Booking #:
438456
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 3:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
PADILLA, JOHN
Booking #:
438455
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 2:47 am
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
13990086 *GJI* ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond
No Bond
GUTIERREZ, JULISSA
Booking #:
438454
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 1:51 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
SHORT, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438453
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 1:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$4662.00
MILLS, KRISTIE
Booking #:
438452
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 12:07 am
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond
$10000.00
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438451
Release Date:
03-19-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
03-19-2022 – 12:04 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$502.00
ESQUIVEL, JASON
Booking #:
438450
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
POOLE, ERIC
Booking #:
438449
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 5:49 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, PAMELA
Booking #:
438448
Release Date:
03-18-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GOB* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
RATCLIFFE, KRYSTIANA
Booking #:
438447
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 3:26 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA
Bond
$1264.00
ALLISON, FALLON
Booking #:
438446
Release Date:
03-18-2022 – 3:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
25020016 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$750<$2500 IAT
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, JOSE
Booking #:
438445
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 2:48 pm
Charges:
36990007 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond
No Bond
CHAVEZ, ALBERT
Booking #:
438444
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 2:41 pm
Charges:
FTA CRIMINAL NON-SUPPORT
MISC FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSBILITY
MISC NONPAYMENT CHILD SUPPORT/FTA/ CONTEMPT OF COURT
Bond
No Bond
THORP, ORAL
Booking #:
438443
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 8:37 am
Charges:
09990018 *COMM* CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
Bond
No Bond

