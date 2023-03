SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Friday, March 17, to 7 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ROBBERY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

*COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

Carlos Rangel SO Number: 101900 Booking Number: 444212 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 5:28 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $260.00 Raymond Sauceda SO Number: 94923 Booking Number: 444211 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 3:06 am Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1162.00 Kaden Jones SO Number: 103350 Booking Number: 444210 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 2:10 am Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Joshua Pyle SO Number: 106303 Booking Number: 444209 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 2:00 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Mark Heidelberg SO Number: 106302 Booking Number: 444208 Booking Date: 03-18-2023 12:53 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Marisol Castillo SO Number: 26704 Booking Number: 444207 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 11:40 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT FV Bond: $512.00 Jessica Najera SO Number: 70160 Booking Number: 444206 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 11:23 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Dora Garcia SO Number: 106301 Booking Number: 444205 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 11:19 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Jennifer Ruiz SO Number: 80275 Booking Number: 444204 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 11:02 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Rachel Garcia SO Number: 33384 Booking Number: 444203 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 9:26 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 David Jasso SO Number: 100698 Booking Number: 444202 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 8:29 pm Charges: *MTR*ROBBERY *MTR*UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Michael Bryant SO Number: 106300 Booking Number: 444201 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 3:51 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Ashley Gaitan SO Number: 83334 Booking Number: 444200 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 3:11 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: $1000.00 D angelo Martinez SO Number: 98989 Booking Number: 444199 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 3:01 pm Charges: *COMM* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: No Bond Phillipe Pitts SO Number: 55154 Booking Number: 444198 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 2:11 pm Charges: *GOB* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: $500.00 Stormie Wilde SO Number: 106299 Booking Number: 444197 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 1:13 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Eddie Hidalgo SO Number: 100315 Booking Number: 444196 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 11:50 am Charges: *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $750.00 Devin Stiers SO Number: 101920 Booking Number: 444195 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 10:58 am Charges: *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Guy Cohoe SO Number: 106298 Booking Number: 444194 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 9:58 am Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Alberto martin Nino garcia SO Number: 106297 Booking Number: 444193 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 7:33 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597