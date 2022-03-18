Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CPF: 2

CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI: 1

FTA: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

SPEEDING: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

VPTA: 1

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438442 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 4:50 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BARRERA, ANTONIO Booking #: 438441 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 4:35 am Charges: 54999999 DWLI X 2

54999999 SPEEDING

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X 2

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $5406.60 54999999 DWLI X 254999999 SPEEDING57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC FTA X 2MISC VPTA X 2 MAXEY, SIMON Booking #: 438440 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 3:01 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 LOVELL, ANTHONY Booking #: 438439 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 1:59 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 BROWN, MAURICE Booking #: 438438 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ

54999999 CPF X 2 Bond $1000.00 35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ54999999 CPF X 2 MARTINEZ, PHILIP Booking #: 438437 Booking Date: 03-18-2022 – 12:10 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond DRENNAN, WILLIAM Booking #: 438436 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 15 Bond No Bond CHAVES, LEOPOLDO Booking #: 438435 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 10:44 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1000.00 RAMIREZ, STEPHANIE Booking #: 438434 Release Date: 03-18-2022 – 3:43 am Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 10:22 pm Charges: SS CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN Bond No Bond LAWSON, THOMAS Booking #: 438433 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 10:11 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438432 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 9:40 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HOOD, SHANNON Booking #: 438431 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: 35990019 MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond PATTON, JUSTIN Booking #: 438430 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 8:30 pm Charges: 35990248 VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond NANES, ELIAS Booking #: 438429 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 4:12 pm Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond ARTEAGA, ASHLEY Booking #: 438428 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 12:53 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS RODRIGUEZ, JOSE Booking #: 438427 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 12:45 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond NORTON, BRANDON Booking #: 438426 Release Date: 03-17-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 8:35 am Charges: 38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond No Bond

