Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • SPEEDING: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • VPTA: 1
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438442
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 4:50 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
BARRERA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
438441
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 4:35 am
Charges:
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 SPEEDING
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X 2
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$5406.60
MAXEY, SIMON
Booking #:
438440
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 3:01 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
LOVELL, ANTHONY
Booking #:
438439
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 1:59 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
BROWN, MAURICE
Booking #:
438438
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
35620009 POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
54999999 CPF X 2
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, PHILIP
Booking #:
438437
Booking Date:
03-18-2022 – 12:10 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
DRENNAN, WILLIAM
Booking #:
438436
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 15
Bond
No Bond
CHAVES, LEOPOLDO
Booking #:
438435
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 10:44 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1000.00
RAMIREZ, STEPHANIE
Booking #:
438434
Release Date:
03-18-2022 – 3:43 am
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
SS CPF* DISREGARD STOP SIGN
Bond
No Bond
LAWSON, THOMAS
Booking #:
438433
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438432
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 9:40 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HOOD, SHANNON
Booking #:
438431
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
35990019 MTR* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
PATTON, JUSTIN
Booking #:
438430
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 8:30 pm
Charges:
35990248 VOP* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
NANES, ELIAS
Booking #:
438429
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
ARTEAGA, ASHLEY
Booking #:
438428
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 12:53 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
RODRIGUEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
438427
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 12:45 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond
NORTON, BRANDON
Booking #:
438426
Release Date:
03-17-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 8:35 am
Charges:
38990027 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
