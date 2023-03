From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

LITTERING: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED: 1

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

Mandy Cruz SO Number: 92390 Booking Number: 444192 Booking Date: 03-17-2023 4:24 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Tommy Rodriguez SO Number: 85988 Booking Number: 444191 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 7:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $7296.00 Jose Zavala SO Number: 84435 Booking Number: 444190 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 6:20 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 444189 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 4:57 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT LITTERING Bond: $1962.00 Kevin Yates SO Number: 98753 Booking Number: 444188 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 4:49 pm Charges: *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO NO DL WHEN UNLICENSED MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $640.00 Leroy Garcia SO Number: 57877 Booking Number: 444187 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 4:32 pm Charges: *MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Daniel Huffman SO Number: 102509 Booking Number: 444186 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 3:51 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Adrian Salinas SO Number: 104035 Booking Number: 444185 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 3:33 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Sean Hennigan SO Number: 103425 Booking Number: 444184 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 3:32 pm Charges: *MTR* CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Kimberly Richardson SO Number: 105668 Booking Number: 444183 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 2:38 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond John Alcala SO Number: 91816 Booking Number: 444182 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 1:50 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Cole Ferris SO Number: 97375 Booking Number: 444181 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 1:09 pm Charges: *COMM* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: No Bond Eusebio Martinez SO Number: 98378 Booking Number: 444180 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 10:09 am Charges: *MTR*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Juan Perez SO Number: 86686 Booking Number: 444179 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 10:05 am Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Sierra Valles SO Number: 95974 Booking Number: 444178 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 9:11 am Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Carlos Mejia SO Number: 97465 Booking Number: 444177 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 9:08 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597