Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Lathanile Jarman Marshall was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and is charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Animal — Kill/Poison/Severe Bodily Injury.
Marshall is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $30,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 2
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CPF: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESSPASS: 1
- CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DISPLAY OF FICTITIOUS REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FTA: 3
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA: 2
MISC CPF X 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FTA X 4
MISC VPTA X 1
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPFX11
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X3
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 2
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597