Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Lathanile Jarman Marshall was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and is charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Animal — Kill/Poison/Severe Bodily Injury. Marshall is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $30,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 2

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CPF: 3

CRIMINAL TRESSPASS: 1

CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

DISPLAY OF FICTITIOUS REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FTA: 3

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VPTA: 2

GONZALES, OSCAR Booking #: 438424 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 3:02 am Charges: 54999999 DISPLAY OF FICTITIOUS REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 1 Bond $512.00 54999999 DISPLAY OF FICTITIOUS REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X 1 FLORES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438423 Booking Date: 03-17-2022 – 2:47 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2

MISC FTA X 4

MISC VPTA X 1 Bond $6933.60 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 2MISC FTA X 4MISC VPTA X 1 MARTINEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 438422 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 11:31 pm Charges: 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

MISC CPFX11 Bond $1500.00 26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28GMISC CPFX11 BAZE, ROBERT Booking #: 438421 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 11:23 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA

MISC VPTA X3 Bond $5639.20 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTAMISC VPTA X3 GUERETTE, CODY Booking #: 438420 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 10:41 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 Baranowski, Mark Booking #: 438419 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 9:41 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, DAMIAN Booking #: 438418 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 9:26 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $500.00 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON BORREGO, JONATHAN Booking #: 438417 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 9:25 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond BORREGO, JAYTHEN Booking #: 438416 Release Date: 03-16-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 7:58 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond SMITH, TIMOTHY Booking #: 438415 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 7:48 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ZUNIGA, MATTHEW Booking #: 438413 Release Date: 03-16-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 5:29 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 LAMAS, TONY Booking #: 438414 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 5:26 pm Charges: 35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MARSHALL, LATHANILE Booking #: 438412 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 4:45 pm Charges: 72010001 CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI Bond No Bond SMITH, DARIUS Booking #: 438411 Release Date: 03-16-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 4:39 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 MALDONADO, ROY Booking #: 438410 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 4:38 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond No Bond 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT CAMPBELL, MATTHEW Booking #: 438409 Release Date: 03-16-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 3:00 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond SALINAS, MARIO Booking #: 438408 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 1:07 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION GUERRERO, OLGA Booking #: 438407 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 12:33 pm Charges: 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond 35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G CLARK, BOBBY Booking #: 438406 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 11:49 am Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 2 Bond $46816.60 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 2 BAKER, JOHN Booking #: 438405 Release Date: 03-16-2022 – 10:58 am Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 9:46 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438404 Release Date: 03-16-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 7:16 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESSPASS Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

