Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Lathanile Jarman Marshall was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, and is charged with Cruelty to Non-livestock Animal — Kill/Poison/Severe Bodily Injury.

Marshall is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $30,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 2
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CPF: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESSPASS: 1
  • CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI: 1
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • DISPLAY OF FICTITIOUS REGISTRATION: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA: 3
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA: 2
GONZALES, OSCAR
Booking #:
438424
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 3:02 am
Charges:
54999999 DISPLAY OF FICTITIOUS REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
$512.00
FLORES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438423
Booking Date:
03-17-2022 – 2:47 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
MISC FTA X 4
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond
$6933.60
MARTINEZ, JUSTIN
Booking #:
438422
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990023 *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
MISC CPFX11
Bond
$1500.00
BAZE, ROBERT
Booking #:
438421
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 11:23 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
MISC VPTA X3
Bond
$5639.20
GUERETTE, CODY
Booking #:
438420
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
Baranowski, Mark
Booking #:
438419
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 9:41 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, DAMIAN
Booking #:
438418
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 9:26 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$500.00
BORREGO, JONATHAN
Booking #:
438417
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 9:25 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
BORREGO, JAYTHEN
Booking #:
438416
Release Date:
03-16-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
438415
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ZUNIGA, MATTHEW
Booking #:
438413
Release Date:
03-16-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 5:29 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
LAMAS, TONY
Booking #:
438414
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 5:26 pm
Charges:
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MARSHALL, LATHANILE
Booking #:
438412
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
72010001 CRUELTY NON-LIVESTK ANIM-KILL/POISON/SBI
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, DARIUS
Booking #:
438411
Release Date:
03-16-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 4:39 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
MALDONADO, ROY
Booking #:
438410
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond
No Bond
CAMPBELL, MATTHEW
Booking #:
438409
Release Date:
03-16-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 3:00 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
SALINAS, MARIO
Booking #:
438408
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 1:07 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
GUERRERO, OLGA
Booking #:
438407
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 12:33 pm
Charges:
35990002 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
CLARK, BOBBY
Booking #:
438406
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 11:49 am
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 2
Bond
$46816.60
BAKER, JOHN
Booking #:
438405
Release Date:
03-16-2022 – 10:58 am
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 9:46 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438404
Release Date:
03-16-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-16-2022 – 7:16 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
Bond
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
