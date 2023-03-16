From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
- MISC FTA X 1: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MISC CPF X 5: 1
- MISC COMM X13: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Miguel Serrano
SO Number: 90875
Booking Number: 444176
Booking Date: 03-16-2023 3:19 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Richard Valenzuela
SO Number: 23273
Booking Number: 444175
Booking Date: 03-16-2023 12:52 am
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA
MISC FTA X 1
Bond: $1264.00
Alphonso Russell
SO Number: 106296
Booking Number: 444174
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:41 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $1500.00
Hugo Vasquez
SO Number: 104293
Booking Number: 444173
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:00 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Sally Stewart
SO Number: 22855
Booking Number: 444172
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 8:44 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Matthew Florez
SO Number: 98160
Booking Number: 444171
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 7:36 pm
Charges:
*MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 5
Bond: No Bond
Marcanthony Garza
SO Number: 101031
Booking Number: 444170
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 4:35 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X13
Bond: No Bond
Jessica Mata
SO Number: 97095
Booking Number: 444169
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 1:37 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Ronnie Mendez
SO Number: 67701
Booking Number: 444168
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 12:32 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Estevan Murillo
SO Number: 100188
Booking Number: 444167
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 12:06 pm
Charges:
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Leticia Contreras
SO Number: 90455
Booking Number: 444166
Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:07 am
Charges:
*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597