From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X 5: 1

MISC COMM X13: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

Miguel Serrano SO Number: 90875 Booking Number: 444176 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 3:19 am Charges: THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Richard Valenzuela SO Number: 23273 Booking Number: 444175 Booking Date: 03-16-2023 12:52 am Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1264.00 Alphonso Russell SO Number: 106296 Booking Number: 444174 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:41 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 444173 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:00 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 444172 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 8:44 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Matthew Florez SO Number: 98160 Booking Number: 444171 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 7:36 pm Charges: *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X 5 Bond: No Bond Marcanthony Garza SO Number: 101031 Booking Number: 444170 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 4:35 pm Charges: MISC COMM X13 Bond: No Bond Jessica Mata SO Number: 97095 Booking Number: 444169 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 1:37 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Ronnie Mendez SO Number: 67701 Booking Number: 444168 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 12:32 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Estevan Murillo SO Number: 100188 Booking Number: 444167 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 12:06 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Leticia Contreras SO Number: 90455 Booking Number: 444166 Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:07 am Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

