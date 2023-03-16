From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, to 7 a.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1
  • MISC FTA X 1: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (CAPIAS PRO FINE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MISC CPF X 5: 1
  • MISC COMM X13: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
Miguel Serrano mug shot

Miguel Serrano

SO Number: 90875

Booking Number: 444176

Booking Date: 03-16-2023 3:19 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Richard Valenzuela mug shot

Richard Valenzuela

SO Number: 23273

Booking Number: 444175

Booking Date: 03-16-2023 12:52 am

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA

MISC FTA X 1

Bond: $1264.00

Alphonso Russell mug shot

Alphonso Russell

SO Number: 106296

Booking Number: 444174

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:41 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $1500.00

Hugo Vasquez mug shot

Hugo Vasquez

SO Number: 104293

Booking Number: 444173

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:00 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Sally Stewart mug shot

Sally Stewart

SO Number: 22855

Booking Number: 444172

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 8:44 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Matthew Florez mug shot

Matthew Florez

SO Number: 98160

Booking Number: 444171

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 7:36 pm

Charges:

*MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

CPF*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 5

Bond: No Bond

Marcanthony Garza mug shot

Marcanthony Garza

SO Number: 101031

Booking Number: 444170

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 4:35 pm

Charges:

MISC COMM X13

Bond: No Bond

Jessica Mata mug shot

Jessica Mata

SO Number: 97095

Booking Number: 444169

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 1:37 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Ronnie Mendez mug shot

Ronnie Mendez

SO Number: 67701

Booking Number: 444168

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 12:32 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Estevan Murillo mug shot

Estevan Murillo

SO Number: 100188

Booking Number: 444167

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 12:06 pm

Charges:

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Leticia Contreras mug shot

Leticia Contreras

SO Number: 90455

Booking Number: 444166

Booking Date: 03-15-2023 10:07 am

Charges:

*MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
