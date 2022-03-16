Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Taylor Morgan Cambre was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, on two charges of Possession of Child Pornography. Morgan was indicted by a grand jury on March 9th for possession of two images that depicted a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexual contact. Morgan was released on March 15th after paying a total bond of $50,000, $25,000 for each charge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

*VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136687: 1

OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

SANCHEZ, BRIANNA Booking #: 438403 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 4:32 am Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SYLLIAASEN, DOROTHY Booking #: 438402 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 2:39 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136687 Bond $550.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136687 DELAVEGA, PEDRO Booking #: 438401 Booking Date: 03-16-2022 – 1:20 am Charges: 29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond GARIVAY, ECTOR Booking #: 438400 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 11:33 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond BOYD, JEFFREY Booking #: 438399 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 7:33 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 GRIMALDO, JUAN Booking #: 438398 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 AGUIRRE, JENNIFER Booking #: 438397 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 3:51 pm Charges: 23990191 *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond ASEBEDO, MARIA Booking #: 438396 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 12:50 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond CAMBRE, TAYLOR Booking #: 438395 Release Date: 03-15-2022 – 3:13 pm Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 11:08 am Charges: 37040009 *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond No Bond JONES, JUSTIN Booking #: 438394 Release Date: 03-15-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 9:11 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

