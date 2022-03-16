Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Taylor Morgan Cambre was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, on two charges of Possession of Child Pornography.
Morgan was indicted by a grand jury on March 9th for possession of two images that depicted a child under the age of 18 engaging in sexual contact.
Morgan was released on March 15th after paying a total bond of $50,000, $25,000 for each charge.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1
- *VOP*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136687: 1
- OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136687
