Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR* J42036196 SPEEDING (ICON): 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • CPF X1: 1
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
  • REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
  • VPTA X 2: 1
  • VPTA X1: 1
COX, SANTANA
Booking #:
438393
Booking Date:
03-15-2022 – 5:10 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
Bond
$962.00
HERNANDEZ, GILBERT
Booking #:
438392
Booking Date:
03-15-2022 – 2:48 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, BONNIE
Booking #:
438391
Booking Date:
03-15-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$2182.00
MARTINEZ, MAURA
Booking #:
438390
Booking Date:
03-15-2022 – 1:49 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
MCCULLOUGH, SIMEON
Booking #:
438389
Booking Date:
03-15-2022 – 12:12 am
Charges:
VPTA *VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR* J42036196 SPEEDING (ICON)
Bond
$550.00
HEDRICK, ROSIE
Booking #:
438388
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 10:35 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
PATE, MELISSA
Booking #:
438386
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
$35000.00
WILMOTH, FELICIA
Booking #:
438387
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, JAVIER
Booking #:
438385
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
JUAREZ, DEDRA
Booking #:
438384
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 6:25 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
RODRIGUEZ, AUSTIN
Booking #:
438383
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
52030024 *FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
$20000.00
VIJIL, VERONICA
Booking #:
438382
Release Date:
03-14-2022 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$1282.00
REYNOLDS, JACOBI
Booking #:
438381
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 3:50 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
WIEDEBUSCH, CHANCY
Booking #:
438380
Release Date:
03-14-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 3:48 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond
No Bond
VALLES, SIERRA
Booking #:
438379
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 3:20 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1124.00
ALVAREZ, JOHNNY
Booking #:
438378
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 12:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
VALDEZ, VELIA
Booking #:
438377
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 12:48 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
CONFER, JOLIE
Booking #:
438376
Release Date:
03-14-2022 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 11:59 am
Charges:
23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
LEON-MELGAR, MARLON
Booking #:
438375
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 11:44 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond
$500.00
HALEY, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438374
Release Date:
03-14-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 11:03 am
Charges:
53990004 HARASSMENT
Bond
$2500.00
BECHTEL, CRAIG
Booking #:
438373
Release Date:
03-14-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 10:57 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
$1000.00
HARTSFIELD, ASHTON
Booking #:
438372
Release Date:
03-14-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 7:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$440.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
