Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR* J42036196 SPEEDING (ICON): 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- CPF X1: 1
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
- REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
- VPTA X 2: 1
- VPTA X1: 1
53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT
MISC VPTA X 2
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X1
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC ICE HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
