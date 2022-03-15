Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR* J42036196 SPEEDING (ICON): 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CPF X1: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

VPTA X 2: 1

VPTA X1: 1

COX, SANTANA Booking #: 438393 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 5:10 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY Bond $962.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53070004 OBSTRUCT HWY PSGWAY HERNANDEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 438392 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 2:48 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G LOPEZ, BONNIE Booking #: 438391 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 2:35 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $2182.00 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 REGISTRATION – EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMITMISC VPTA X 2 MARTINEZ, MAURA Booking #: 438390 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 1:49 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 MCCULLOUGH, SIMEON Booking #: 438389 Booking Date: 03-15-2022 – 12:12 am Charges: VPTA *VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR* J42036196 SPEEDING (ICON) Bond $550.00 HEDRICK, ROSIE Booking #: 438388 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 10:35 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PATE, MELISSA Booking #: 438386 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 9:56 pm Charges: 35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond $35000.00 WILMOTH, FELICIA Booking #: 438387 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 9:55 pm Charges: 50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, JAVIER Booking #: 438385 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 9:44 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond JUAREZ, DEDRA Booking #: 438384 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 6:25 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 RODRIGUEZ, AUSTIN Booking #: 438383 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 5:42 pm Charges: 52030024 *FTA* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond $20000.00 VIJIL, VERONICA Booking #: 438382 Release Date: 03-14-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1282.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF X1MISC VPTA X1 REYNOLDS, JACOBI Booking #: 438381 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 3:50 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990014 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WIEDEBUSCH, CHANCY Booking #: 438380 Release Date: 03-14-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 3:48 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond No Bond 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75057070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT VALLES, SIERRA Booking #: 438379 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 3:20 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1124.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ALVAREZ, JOHNNY Booking #: 438378 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 12:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G VALDEZ, VELIA Booking #: 438377 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 12:48 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond CONFER, JOLIE Booking #: 438376 Release Date: 03-14-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 11:59 am Charges: 23990196 *GJI* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond LEON-MELGAR, MARLON Booking #: 438375 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 11:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC ICE HOLD Bond $500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC ICE HOLD HALEY, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438374 Release Date: 03-14-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 11:03 am Charges: 53990004 HARASSMENT Bond $2500.00 BECHTEL, CRAIG Booking #: 438373 Release Date: 03-14-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 10:57 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond $1000.00 HARTSFIELD, ASHTON Booking #: 438372 Release Date: 03-14-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 7:19 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $440.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

