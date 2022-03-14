Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jason Frank Moore, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, March 11, 2022, for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. According to public records, Moore’s warrants were issued in Aransas County. As of this writing, Moore is still in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $200,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

CPF: 6

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4

DOC- AFFRAY: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5

DWLI X 2: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

FTA ON J42136649 EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

FTA : 2

J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

VPTA: 2

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

March 14, 2022 SIX, JERI Booking #: 438371 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA ON J42136649 EXPIRED REGISTRATION

PREAS, BOBBY Booking #: 438370 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 12:22 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond LEDESMA, JOSE Booking #: 438369 Booking Date: 03-14-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 PITTS, PHILLIPE Booking #: 438368 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 11:14 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1142.00

VACCARO, ALESSANDRA Booking #: 438367 Release Date: 03-14-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 NOLAND, MICHAEL Booking #: 438366 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 10:32 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $4504.00

54999999 DWLI X 2

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTA X 1

TREVINO, JACQUELINE Booking #: 438365 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 9:37 pm Charges: 35990003 J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond VILLARREAL, ROGER Booking #: 438364 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 6:27 pm Charges: 35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond No Bond March 13, 2022 DAIGLE, RYAN Booking #: 438363 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 5:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 HUNTER, VANESSA Booking #: 438362 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 5:15 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MUNOZ, KRIS Booking #: 438361 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 3:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 NERI, ANDRES Booking #: 438360 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 3:00 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 HOGEDA, ABEL Booking #: 438359 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 12:08 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BALDIVA, BRANDON Booking #: 438358 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 11:59 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $906.00

MARTINEZ, DANNY Booking #: 438357 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 GOLTL, RICKY Booking #: 438356 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 9:28 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC- AFFRAY Bond $462.00 HERNANDEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 438355 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond $41212.00

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MURRAY, ANDREW Booking #: 438354 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 8:51 pm Charges: 35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond DUARTE, TONNY Booking #: 438353 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 8:16 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 TOBIAS, ANGEL Booking #: 438352 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 3:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 COLLINS, ANTHONY Booking #: 438351 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 2:30 pm Charges: 23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond DONAKER, KENNETH Booking #: 438350 Release Date: 03-12-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 12:23 pm Charges: 35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438349 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 9:51 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 March 12, 2022 BALDERAS, IZAIAH Booking #: 438348 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 GALLEGOS, NOEL Booking #: 438347 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 2:36 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond $550.00 BARANOWSKI, WALTER Booking #: 438346 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 1:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 JONES, TIMOTHY Booking #: 438345 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 11:53 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MOORE, JASON Booking #: 438344 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 10:46 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond $200000.00 ROBLEDO, GILBERT Booking #: 438343 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:14 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3 Bond $2532.00

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ESTRADA, OMAR Booking #: 438342 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 7:46 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond SPURLOCK, CHASITY Booking #: 438341 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 6:18 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00

ROBINSON, SHANNON Booking #: 438340 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 5:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 1
MISC PAROLE VIOALTION Bond No Bond

LASHLEY, JEFFREY Booking #: 438339 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 4:37 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 PERALES, MICHAEL Booking #: 438338 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 4:14 pm Charges: 22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond No Bond HURTT, SHANNON Booking #: 438337 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 3:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X22 Bond No Bond Ruiz, Abriana Booking #: 438336 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 1:41 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 4 Bond No Bond LEWIS, JAMES Booking #: 438334 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 12:01 pm Charges: 73999999 OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS
MISC CPF x 3
MISC VPTA x 3 Bond $2386.00

MISC CPF x 3

ABBOTT, TYLER Booking #: 438335 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 12:00 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 CRABTREE, CALEB Booking #: 438333 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond JOHNSON, WILLIAM Booking #: 438332 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:19 am Charges: 35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $5000.00 THORP, ORAL Booking #: 438331 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 8:07 am Charges: 09990018 *COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE Bond No Bond ROSSER, MINDY Booking #: 438330 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 7:07 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

