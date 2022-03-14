Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Jason Frank Moore, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, March 11, 2022, for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.
According to public records, Moore’s warrants were issued in Aransas County.
As of this writing, Moore is still in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $200,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1
- *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- CPF: 6
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4
- DOC- AFFRAY: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5
- DWLI X 2: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- FTA ON J42136649 EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
- FTA : 2
- J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
- OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- VPTA: 2
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
March 14, 2022
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA ON J42136649 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 2
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
March 13, 2022
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
March 12, 2022
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC PAROLE VIOALTION
MISC CPF x 3
MISC VPTA x 3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
