Over the past 72 hours, 42 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jason Frank Moore, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, March 11, 2022, for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to public records, Moore’s warrants were issued in Aransas County.

As of this writing, Moore is still in custody at the Detention Center with a total bond of $200,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • CPF: 6
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4
  • DOC- AFFRAY: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 5
  • DWLI X 2: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • FTA ON J42136649 EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1
  • FTA : 2
  • J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 5
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • VPTA: 2
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

March 14, 2022

SIX, JERI
Booking #:
438371
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 3:23 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X 2
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA ON J42136649 EXPIRED REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$3630.00
PREAS, BOBBY
Booking #:
438370
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 12:22 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
LEDESMA, JOSE
Booking #:
438369
Booking Date:
03-14-2022 – 12:06 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
PITTS, PHILLIPE
Booking #:
438368
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 11:14 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1142.00
VACCARO, ALESSANDRA
Booking #:
438367
Release Date:
03-14-2022 – 5:28 am
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
NOLAND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438366
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 10:32 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54999999 DWLI X 2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond
$4504.00
TREVINO, JACQUELINE
Booking #:
438365
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 9:37 pm
Charges:
35990003 J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, ROGER
Booking #:
438364
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
35620010 *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
Bond
No Bond

March 13, 2022

DAIGLE, RYAN
Booking #:
438363
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 5:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
HUNTER, VANESSA
Booking #:
438362
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 5:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MUNOZ, KRIS
Booking #:
438361
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 3:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
NERI, ANDRES
Booking #:
438360
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 3:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
HOGEDA, ABEL
Booking #:
438359
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 12:08 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
BALDIVA, BRANDON
Booking #:
438358
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$906.00
MARTINEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
438357
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
GOLTL, RICKY
Booking #:
438356
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC- AFFRAY
Bond
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
438355
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
$41212.00
MURRAY, ANDREW
Booking #:
438354
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
DUARTE, TONNY
Booking #:
438353
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
TOBIAS, ANGEL
Booking #:
438352
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 3:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
COLLINS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
438351
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
No Bond
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
438350
Release Date:
03-12-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438349
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 9:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

March 12, 2022

BALDERAS, IZAIAH
Booking #:
438348
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
GALLEGOS, NOEL
Booking #:
438347
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 2:36 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
$550.00
BARANOWSKI, WALTER
Booking #:
438346
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 1:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
JONES, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
438345
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MOORE, JASON
Booking #:
438344
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
$200000.00
ROBLEDO, GILBERT
Booking #:
438343
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
Bond
$2532.00
ESTRADA, OMAR
Booking #:
438342
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
SPURLOCK, CHASITY
Booking #:
438341
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
ROBINSON, SHANNON
Booking #:
438340
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 1
MISC PAROLE VIOALTION
Bond
No Bond
LASHLEY, JEFFREY
Booking #:
438339
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
PERALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438338
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
Bond
No Bond
HURTT, SHANNON
Booking #:
438337
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X22
Bond
No Bond
Ruiz, Abriana
Booking #:
438336
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 1:41 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 4
Bond
No Bond
LEWIS, JAMES
Booking #:
438334
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
73999999 OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS
MISC CPF x 3
MISC VPTA x 3
Bond
$2386.00
ABBOTT, TYLER
Booking #:
438335
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 12:00 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
CRABTREE, CALEB
Booking #:
438333
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
438332
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:19 am
Charges:
35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$5000.00
THORP, ORAL
Booking #:
438331
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 8:07 am
Charges:
09990018 *COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
Bond
No Bond
ROSSER, MINDY
Booking #:
438330
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 7:07 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
