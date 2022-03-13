Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DOC- AFFRAY: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
DAIGLE, RYAN
Booking #:
438363
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 5:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
HUNTER, VANESSA
Booking #:
438362
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 5:15 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MUNOZ, KRIS
Booking #:
438361
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 3:15 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
NERI, ANDRES
Booking #:
438360
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 3:00 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
HOGEDA, ABEL
Booking #:
438359
Booking Date:
03-13-2022 – 12:08 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
BALDIVA, BRANDON
Booking #:
438358
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 11:59 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$906.00
MARTINEZ, DANNY
Booking #:
438357
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 10:33 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
GOLTL, RICKY
Booking #:
438356
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 9:28 pm
Charges:
53999999 DOC- AFFRAY
Bond
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
438355
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
$41212.00
MURRAY, ANDREW
Booking #:
438354
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 8:51 pm
Charges:
35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
DUARTE, TONNY
Booking #:
438353
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 8:16 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
TOBIAS, ANGEL
Booking #:
438352
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 3:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
COLLINS, ANTHONY
Booking #:
438351
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 2:30 pm
Charges:
23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
No Bond
DONAKER, KENNETH
Booking #:
438350
Release Date:
03-12-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 12:23 pm
Charges:
35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438349
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 9:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597