Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DOC- AFFRAY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 4

THEFT CLASS C: 1

DAIGLE, RYAN Booking #: 438363 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 5:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 HUNTER, VANESSA Booking #: 438362 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 5:15 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MUNOZ, KRIS Booking #: 438361 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 3:15 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 NERI, ANDRES Booking #: 438360 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 3:00 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 HOGEDA, ABEL Booking #: 438359 Booking Date: 03-13-2022 – 12:08 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BALDIVA, BRANDON Booking #: 438358 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 11:59 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $906.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTINEZ, DANNY Booking #: 438357 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 10:33 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 GOLTL, RICKY Booking #: 438356 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 9:28 pm Charges: 53999999 DOC- AFFRAY Bond $462.00 HERNANDEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 438355 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond $41212.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MURRAY, ANDREW Booking #: 438354 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 8:51 pm Charges: 35990015 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond DUARTE, TONNY Booking #: 438353 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 8:16 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 TOBIAS, ANGEL Booking #: 438352 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 3:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 COLLINS, ANTHONY Booking #: 438351 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 2:30 pm Charges: 23990194 *COMM*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond DONAKER, KENNETH Booking #: 438350 Release Date: 03-12-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 12:23 pm Charges: 35990015 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438349 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 9:51 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

