SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
Dan Taylor mug shot

Dan Taylor

SO Number: 106279

Booking Number: 444108

Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:19 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Shanda Lee mug shot

Shanda Lee

SO Number: 56553

Booking Number: 444107

Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:10 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

David Montez mug shot

David Montez

SO Number: 67577

Booking Number: 444106

Booking Date: 03-12-2023 3:24 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Jose Alcantar mug shot

Jose Alcantar

SO Number: 106278

Booking Number: 444105

Booking Date: 03-11-2023 11:29 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $500.00

Moses Delarosa mug shot

Moses Delarosa

SO Number: 75561

Booking Number: 444104

Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:17 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: No Bond

James Baucham mug shot

James Baucham

SO Number: 38850

Booking Number: 444103

Booking Date: 03-11-2023 5:09 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $500.00

Ceasar Fernandez mug shot

Ceasar Fernandez

SO Number: 95715

Booking Number: 444102

Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:07 am

Charges:

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
