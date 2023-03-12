SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

Dan Taylor SO Number: 106279 Booking Number: 444108 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:19 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Shanda Lee SO Number: 56553 Booking Number: 444107 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:10 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond David Montez SO Number: 67577 Booking Number: 444106 Booking Date: 03-12-2023 3:24 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jose Alcantar SO Number: 106278 Booking Number: 444105 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 11:29 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $500.00 Moses Delarosa SO Number: 75561 Booking Number: 444104 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:17 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond James Baucham SO Number: 38850 Booking Number: 444103 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 5:09 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Ceasar Fernandez SO Number: 95715 Booking Number: 444102 Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:07 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

