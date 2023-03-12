SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, to 7 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
Dan Taylor
SO Number: 106279
Booking Number: 444108
Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:19 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Shanda Lee
SO Number: 56553
Booking Number: 444107
Booking Date: 03-12-2023 5:10 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
David Montez
SO Number: 67577
Booking Number: 444106
Booking Date: 03-12-2023 3:24 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Jose Alcantar
SO Number: 106278
Booking Number: 444105
Booking Date: 03-11-2023 11:29 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $500.00
Moses Delarosa
SO Number: 75561
Booking Number: 444104
Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:17 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond: No Bond
James Baucham
SO Number: 38850
Booking Number: 444103
Booking Date: 03-11-2023 5:09 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $500.00
Ceasar Fernandez
SO Number: 95715
Booking Number: 444102
Booking Date: 03-11-2023 10:07 am
Charges:
TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
Bond: $1000.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597