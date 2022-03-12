Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1

*MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

CPF: 4

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FTA: 1

OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS: 1

PAROLE VIOALTION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

VPTA x 3: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

BALDERAS, IZAIAH Booking #: 438348 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 2:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 GALLEGOS, NOEL Booking #: 438347 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 2:36 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond $550.00 BARANOWSKI, WALTER Booking #: 438346 Booking Date: 03-12-2022 – 1:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 JONES, TIMOTHY Booking #: 438345 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 11:53 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MOORE, JASON Booking #: 438344 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 10:46 pm Charges: 11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond $200000.00 ROBLEDO, GILBERT Booking #: 438343 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:14 pm Charges: 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 3 Bond $2532.00 54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 3 ESTRADA, OMAR Booking #: 438342 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 7:46 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond SPURLOCK, CHASITY Booking #: 438341 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 6:18 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES ROBINSON, SHANNON Booking #: 438340 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 5:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 1

MISC PAROLE VIOALTION Bond No Bond MISC CPF x 1MISC PAROLE VIOALTION LASHLEY, JEFFREY Booking #: 438339 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 4:37 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 PERALES, MICHAEL Booking #: 438338 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 4:14 pm Charges: 22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond No Bond HURTT, SHANNON Booking #: 438337 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 3:45 pm Charges: MISC CPF X22 Bond No Bond Ruiz, Abriana Booking #: 438336 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 1:41 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 4 Bond No Bond LEWIS, JAMES Booking #: 438334 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 12:01 pm Charges: 73999999 OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS

MISC CPF x 3

MISC VPTA x 3 Bond $2386.00 73999999 OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALSMISC CPF x 3MISC VPTA x 3 ABBOTT, TYLER Booking #: 438335 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 12:00 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 CRABTREE, CALEB Booking #: 438333 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:53 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond JOHNSON, WILLIAM Booking #: 438332 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 9:19 am Charges: 35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $5000.00 THORP, ORAL Booking #: 438331 Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 8:07 am Charges: 09990018 *COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE Bond No Bond ROSSER, MINDY Booking #: 438330 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 8:58 am Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 7:07 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597