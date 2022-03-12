Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1
  • CPF: 4
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS: 1
  • PAROLE VIOALTION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • VPTA x 3: 1
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
BALDERAS, IZAIAH
Booking #:
438348
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 2:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
GALLEGOS, NOEL
Booking #:
438347
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 2:36 am
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
$550.00
BARANOWSKI, WALTER
Booking #:
438346
Booking Date:
03-12-2022 – 1:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
JONES, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
438345
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 11:53 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MOORE, JASON
Booking #:
438344
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 10:46 pm
Charges:
11990004 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD
Bond
$200000.00
ROBLEDO, GILBERT
Booking #:
438343
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 3
Bond
$2532.00
ESTRADA, OMAR
Booking #:
438342
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 7:46 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
SPURLOCK, CHASITY
Booking #:
438341
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 6:18 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
ROBINSON, SHANNON
Booking #:
438340
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 5:23 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 1
MISC PAROLE VIOALTION
Bond
No Bond
LASHLEY, JEFFREY
Booking #:
438339
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 4:37 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
PERALES, MICHAEL
Booking #:
438338
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 4:14 pm
Charges:
22990003 BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY
Bond
No Bond
HURTT, SHANNON
Booking #:
438337
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 3:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X22
Bond
No Bond
Ruiz, Abriana
Booking #:
438336
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 1:41 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 4
Bond
No Bond
LEWIS, JAMES
Booking #:
438334
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 12:01 pm
Charges:
73999999 OPEN BURNING – BUILDING MATERIALS
MISC CPF x 3
MISC VPTA x 3
Bond
$2386.00
ABBOTT, TYLER
Booking #:
438335
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 12:00 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
CRABTREE, CALEB
Booking #:
438333
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:53 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
438332
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 9:19 am
Charges:
35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$5000.00
THORP, ORAL
Booking #:
438331
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 8:07 am
Charges:
09990018 *COMM*CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
Bond
No Bond
ROSSER, MINDY
Booking #:
438330
Release Date:
03-11-2022 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
03-11-2022 – 7:07 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597