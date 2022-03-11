Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Cole Larsson, a former teacher at Central High School’s Oakes Campus in San Angelo, was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to improper relationship between educator and student. Larsson was arrested in Midland in January 2021 after an investigation revealed he had developed a relationship with a 14-year-old student. Larsson will serve six years of community supervision probation in Midland. While on probation, Larsson is prohibited from having contact with children under the age of 18.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*GJI* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

CPF: 3

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FTA: 1

IMPROPER RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EDUCATOR/STUDENT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DRUG PAREPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

CAMPOS, XAVIER Booking #: 438329 Release Date: 03-11-2022 – 4:28 am Booking Date: 03-11-2022 – 2:20 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS DRUG PAREPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS DRUG PAREPHERNALIA GALVAN, MARTIN Booking #: 438328 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 9:45 pm Charges: 35990247 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1764.00 35990247 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 1 WHITTEN, JUSTIN Booking #: 438327 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 8:19 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond Trevino, Alejos Booking #: 438326 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 7:52 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond No Bond SHIELDS, EVAGENE Booking #: 438325 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 6:09 pm Charges: 35990015 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond MCMANUS, JAMES Booking #: 438324 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 5:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond No Bond PEREZ, VALERIE Booking #: 438323 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 4:10 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond Trevino, Victoria Booking #: 438322 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 2:21 pm Charges: 23990194 *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

25890001 *GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond $500.00 23990194 *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K25890001 *GJI* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO CASTANEDA, ELIZABETH Booking #: 438321 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 12:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond LARSSON, COLE Booking #: 438320 Release Date: 03-10-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 12:17 pm Charges: 11990008 IMPROPER RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EDUCATOR/STUDENT Bond No Bond GOMEZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 438319 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 11:41 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ADAMS, MILTON Booking #: 438318 Release Date: 03-10-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 10:45 am Charges: 54040011 *GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, SAMANTHA Booking #: 438317 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 10:10 am Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond

