From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- FAIL TO LEAVE FINANCIAL INFO-FIX OBJECT: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- DWLI: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
- MISC FTA X1: 1
- MISC VPTAX3: 1
- MISC CPFX6: 1
- MISC FTAX1: 1
- *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Krystal Martinez
SO Number: 83118
Booking Number: 444084
Booking Date: 03-10-2023 3:53 am
Charges:
MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
FAIL TO LEAVE FINANCIAL INFO-FIX OBJECT
POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: $1056.00
James Montemayor
SO Number: 52053
Booking Number: 444083
Booking Date: 03-10-2023 3:02 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Eliseo Banuelos
SO Number: 106275
Booking Number: 444082
Booking Date: 03-10-2023 2:45 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Christopher Luna
SO Number: 82272
Booking Number: 444081
Booking Date: 03-10-2023 1:40 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Hector Gatica
SO Number: 89761
Booking Number: 444080
Booking Date: 03-09-2023 11:57 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
*MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Bond: $1324.00
Miguel Mendoza
SO Number: 106274
Booking Number: 444079
Booking Date: 03-09-2023 7:55 pm
Charges:
THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond: $500.00
Cinnamon Dement
SO Number: 98640
Booking Number: 444078
Booking Date: 03-09-2023 6:52 pm
Charges:
DWLI
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTAX3
Bond: $4554.00
Samantha Guevara
SO Number: 91495
Booking Number: 444077
Booking Date: 03-09-2023 6:32 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: No Bond
Ramiro Martinez
SO Number: 106273
Booking Number: 444076
Booking Date: 03-09-2023 1:12 pm
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Oscar Nunez
SO Number: 25676
Booking Number: 444075
Booking Date: 03-09-2023 12:06 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX6
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $502.00
Harlin Brandon
SO Number: 91060
Booking Number: 444074
Booking Date: 03-09-2023 10:03 am
Charges:
*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
