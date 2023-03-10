From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • FAIL TO LEAVE FINANCIAL INFO-FIX OBJECT: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1
  • MISC FTA X1: 1
  • MISC VPTAX3: 1
  • MISC CPFX6: 1
  • MISC FTAX1: 1
  • *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Krystal Martinez mug shot

Krystal Martinez

SO Number: 83118

Booking Number: 444084

Booking Date: 03-10-2023 3:53 am

Charges:

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

FAIL TO LEAVE FINANCIAL INFO-FIX OBJECT

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: $1056.00

James Montemayor mug shot

James Montemayor

SO Number: 52053

Booking Number: 444083

Booking Date: 03-10-2023 3:02 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Eliseo Banuelos mug shot

Eliseo Banuelos

SO Number: 106275

Booking Number: 444082

Booking Date: 03-10-2023 2:45 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Christopher Luna mug shot

Christopher Luna

SO Number: 82272

Booking Number: 444081

Booking Date: 03-10-2023 1:40 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Hector Gatica mug shot

Hector Gatica

SO Number: 89761

Booking Number: 444080

Booking Date: 03-09-2023 11:57 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

*MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Bond: $1324.00

Miguel Mendoza mug shot

Miguel Mendoza

SO Number: 106274

Booking Number: 444079

Booking Date: 03-09-2023 7:55 pm

Charges:

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

Bond: $500.00

Cinnamon Dement mug shot

Cinnamon Dement

SO Number: 98640

Booking Number: 444078

Booking Date: 03-09-2023 6:52 pm

Charges:

DWLI

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTAX3

Bond: $4554.00

Samantha Guevara mug shot

Samantha Guevara

SO Number: 91495

Booking Number: 444077

Booking Date: 03-09-2023 6:32 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: No Bond

Ramiro Martinez mug shot

Ramiro Martinez

SO Number: 106273

Booking Number: 444076

Booking Date: 03-09-2023 1:12 pm

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Oscar Nunez mug shot

Oscar Nunez

SO Number: 25676

Booking Number: 444075

Booking Date: 03-09-2023 12:06 pm

Charges:

MISC CPFX6

MISC FTAX1

Bond: $502.00

Harlin Brandon mug shot

Harlin Brandon

SO Number: 91060

Booking Number: 444074

Booking Date: 03-09-2023 10:03 am

Charges:

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597