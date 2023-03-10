From 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, to 7 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

FAIL TO LEAVE FINANCIAL INFO-FIX OBJECT: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

DWLI: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTAX3: 1

MISC CPFX6: 1

MISC FTAX1: 1

*COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Krystal Martinez SO Number: 83118 Booking Number: 444084 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 3:53 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO LEAVE FINANCIAL INFO-FIX OBJECT POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1056.00 James Montemayor SO Number: 52053 Booking Number: 444083 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 3:02 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Eliseo Banuelos SO Number: 106275 Booking Number: 444082 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 2:45 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Christopher Luna SO Number: 82272 Booking Number: 444081 Booking Date: 03-10-2023 1:40 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Hector Gatica SO Number: 89761 Booking Number: 444080 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 11:57 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *MTR* ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: $1324.00 Miguel Mendoza SO Number: 106274 Booking Number: 444079 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 7:55 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Cinnamon Dement SO Number: 98640 Booking Number: 444078 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 6:52 pm Charges: DWLI NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WRONG PLACEMENT OR NO REGISTRATION STICKER MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTAX3 Bond: $4554.00 Samantha Guevara SO Number: 91495 Booking Number: 444077 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 6:32 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Ramiro Martinez SO Number: 106273 Booking Number: 444076 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 1:12 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Oscar Nunez SO Number: 25676 Booking Number: 444075 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 12:06 pm Charges: MISC CPFX6 MISC FTAX1 Bond: $502.00 Harlin Brandon SO Number: 91060 Booking Number: 444074 Booking Date: 03-09-2023 10:03 am Charges: *COMM*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

