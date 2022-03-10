Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Brandon Rodriguez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and is charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

Rodriguez was arrested after a Grand Jury indicted him for an offense they believe he committed in September of 2020.

As of now, Rodriguez is in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $35,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *CPF* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *FTA*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1
  • *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • *VOP* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO ID – REFUSE TO GIVE INFO: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 6
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • VPTA: 1
RODRIGUEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
438316
Booking Date:
03-10-2022 – 5:08 am
Charges:
36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
SANDOVAL, BRANDON
Booking #:
438315
Release Date:
03-10-2022 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
03-10-2022 – 1:21 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
FOREMAN, BRANDON
Booking #:
438314
Release Date:
03-10-2022 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
03-10-2022 – 12:43 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
BUSTOS, JESSE
Booking #:
438313
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 11:29 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
GARCIA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
438312
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 7:59 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 FAIL TO ID – REFUSE TO GIVE INFO
73999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
Bond
$1386.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
438311
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1064.00
TERRAZAS, JESUS
Booking #:
438310
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 6:58 pm
Charges:
25890002 *FTA*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
35990247 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48040003 *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48990009 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION
Bond
$50410.00
WHITMORE, LAMISHA
Booking #:
438309
Release Date:
03-09-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 6:01 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
ARAMBULA, DESTINY
Booking #:
438308
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 4:32 pm
Charges:
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$1262.00
PASILLAS, RICHARD
Booking #:
438307
Release Date:
03-09-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 4:03 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
HOLCOMB, ASHLEY
Booking #:
438306
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
CLARK, SHAWN
Booking #:
438305
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
CONDRA, WILLIAM
Booking #:
438304
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 *CPF* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$9000.00
ANDERSON, SKYLAR
Booking #:
438303
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 1:00 pm
Charges:
54040009 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
No Bond
BROOKS, JOSEPH
Booking #:
438302
Release Date:
03-09-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 12:16 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER
MISC VPTA
Bond
$2144.00
PEDREGON, JAIME
Booking #:
438301
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 11:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
$1000.00
ALVARADO, MATTHEW
Booking #:
438300
Release Date:
03-09-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 10:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
PHILLIPS, KIRKLAND
Booking #:
438299
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 10:01 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
$5000.00
WARD, MARSHALL
Booking #:
438298
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 9:16 am
Charges:
54999999 PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
ALCALA, JOHN
Booking #:
438297
Booking Date:
03-09-2022 – 8:50 am
Charges:
53990010 *VOP* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
