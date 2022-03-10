Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Brandon Rodriguez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and is charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.
Rodriguez was arrested after a Grand Jury indicted him for an offense they believe he committed in September of 2020.
As of now, Rodriguez is in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $35,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *CPF* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *FTA*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1
- *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- *VOP* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO ID – REFUSE TO GIVE INFO: 1
- FTA: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 6
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- VPTA: 1
MISC CPF X2
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
53999999 FAIL TO ID – REFUSE TO GIVE INFO
73999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
MISC FTA X 1
35990247 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48040003 *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
48990009 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 *CPF* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER
MISC VPTA
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
