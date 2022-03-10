Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Brandon Rodriguez was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, March 10, 2022, and is charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. Rodriguez was arrested after a Grand Jury indicted him for an offense they believe he committed in September of 2020. As of now, Rodriguez is in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $35,000.

RODRIGUEZ, BRANDON Booking #: 438316 Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 5:08 am Charges: 36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT

MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond 36010005 *GJI* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACTMISC CPF X2 SANDOVAL, BRANDON Booking #: 438315 Release Date: 03-10-2022 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 1:21 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 FOREMAN, BRANDON Booking #: 438314 Release Date: 03-10-2022 – 2:58 am Booking Date: 03-10-2022 – 12:43 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 BUSTOS, JESSE Booking #: 438313 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 11:29 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE GARCIA, ALFREDO Booking #: 438312 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 7:59 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 FAIL TO ID – REFUSE TO GIVE INFO

73999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE Bond $1386.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53999999 FAIL TO ID – REFUSE TO GIVE INFO73999999 DOC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 438311 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 7:57 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1064.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X 1 TERRAZAS, JESUS Booking #: 438310 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 6:58 pm Charges: 25890002 *FTA*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR

35990247 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48040003 *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

48990009 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION Bond $50410.00 25890002 *FTA*FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR35990247 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48040003 *GOB*TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR48990009 *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54999999 EXPIRED VEHCILE REGISTRATION WHITMORE, LAMISHA Booking #: 438309 Release Date: 03-09-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 6:01 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond ARAMBULA, DESTINY Booking #: 438308 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 4:32 pm Charges: 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

MISC CPF X2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $1262.00 54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDMISC CPF X2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION PASILLAS, RICHARD Booking #: 438307 Release Date: 03-09-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 4:03 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond HOLCOMB, ASHLEY Booking #: 438306 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 2:45 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS CLARK, SHAWN Booking #: 438305 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 2:43 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS CONDRA, WILLIAM Booking #: 438304 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 1:38 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 *CPF* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $9000.00 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 *CPF* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G ANDERSON, SKYLAR Booking #: 438303 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 1:00 pm Charges: 54040009 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond BROOKS, JOSEPH Booking #: 438302 Release Date: 03-09-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 12:16 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER

MISC VPTA Bond $2144.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVERMISC VPTA PEDREGON, JAIME Booking #: 438301 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 11:55 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G ALVARADO, MATTHEW Booking #: 438300 Release Date: 03-09-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 10:35 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 PHILLIPS, KIRKLAND Booking #: 438299 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 10:01 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond $5000.00 WARD, MARSHALL Booking #: 438298 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 9:16 am Charges: 54999999 PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond ALCALA, JOHN Booking #: 438297 Booking Date: 03-09-2022 – 8:50 am Charges: 53990010 *VOP* INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

