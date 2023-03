From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Justin Adame SO Number: 68960 Booking Number: 443920 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 5:26 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $1662.00 Dylan Goble SO Number: 106230 Booking Number: 443919 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 4:41 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Briana Acevedo SO Number: 98481 Booking Number: 443918 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 4:12 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $2162.00 Rudolph Espinoza SO Number: 106229 Booking Number: 443917 Booking Date: 03-01-2023 4:06 am Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1162.00 Adam Chappa SO Number: 104887 Booking Number: 443916 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 9:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY MEMBER FAIL TO ID MINOR IN POSSESSION-TOBACCO UNDER 21 Bond: $1708.00 Xandria Delacruz SO Number: 106228 Booking Number: 443915 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 8:39 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Jessie Cannon SO Number: 90291 Booking Number: 443914 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 7:27 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Lorie Salazar SO Number: 102206 Booking Number: 443913 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 7:20 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond David Torres SO Number: 106227 Booking Number: 443912 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 5:15 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY EMERGENCY VEHICLE POSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $1781.00 Monica Cardona SO Number: 46333 Booking Number: 443911 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 4:59 pm Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE MISC Bench Warrant Bond: No Bond Steven Brown SO Number: 67418 Booking Number: 443910 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 3:54 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY -SUBSEQUENT Bond: $1024.00 Jesse Ortiz SO Number: 78358 Booking Number: 443909 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 2:37 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Terry Welch SO Number: 101083 Booking Number: 443908 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 1:47 pm Charges: J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G GOB*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Aidan Chapoy SO Number: 101797 Booking Number: 443907 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 12:24 pm Charges: NO DRIVERS LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 37 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE MISC CPF X 5 MISC VPTA X 3 Bond: $3514.00 Jessie Fitchett SO Number: 106226 Booking Number: 443906 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 12:20 pm Charges: SEXUAL ASSAULT Bond: No Bond Abigail Alvarado SO Number: 102989 Booking Number: 443905 Booking Date: 02-28-2023 11:16 am Charges: FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750 Bond: $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597