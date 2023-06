From 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, to 7 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED): 2

MISC CPF X4: 2

MISC FTA X1: 2

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PW31.066 INADEQUATE LIFE PRESERVERS: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >=28G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MISC CPF X11: 1

ANIMAL-HARBORING MORE THAN 7 DOGS: 1

FAILURE TO MICROCHIP: 1

OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

6104 Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*COMM*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

*M/O* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DWLI: 1

*M/O* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

Skyler Walter SO Number: 90847 Booking Number: 445595 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 2:07 am Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Laetitia Kemp SO Number: 51449 Booking Number: 445594 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 1:09 am Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Johnny Delrio SO Number: 35098 Booking Number: 445593 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 1:02 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Stephen Bobholz SO Number: 37428 Booking Number: 445592 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 12:40 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Derrick Mason SO Number: 92913 Booking Number: 445591 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 12:10 am Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: No Bond Cody Helmers SO Number: 89640 Booking Number: 445590 Booking Date: 06-09-2023 12:01 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Cesar Martinez SO Number: 100020 Booking Number: 445589 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 11:40 pm Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR PW31.066 INADEQUATE LIFE PRESERVERS PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED) Bond: $619.20 John Carroll SO Number: 106615 Booking Number: 445588 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 11:21 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $75000.00 Demetrius Stokes SO Number: 92718 Booking Number: 445587 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 8:26 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 3/4 >=28G<200G *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G *GOB* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G *GOB* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Sierra Valencia-johnson SO Number: 106614 Booking Number: 445586 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 8:01 pm Charges: MISC CPF X11 Bond: No Bond Ramon Flores SO Number: 106613 Booking Number: 445585 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 5:40 pm Charges: ANIMAL-HARBORING MORE THAN 7 DOGS FAILURE TO MICROCHIP OCCUPY STRUCTURE WITH NO ELECTRICITY MISC CPF X5 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $2754.20 Terrance Mason SO Number: 106612 Booking Number: 445584 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 5:05 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1000.00 Dyllan Speller SO Number: 83830 Booking Number: 445583 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 3:59 pm Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Zakari Dovenspike SO Number: 102199 Booking Number: 445582 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 3:44 pm Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Victor Ramirez SO Number: 104559 Booking Number: 445581 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 2:40 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $500.00 Arthur Pierce SO Number: 51644 Booking Number: 445580 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 2:33 pm Charges: 6104 Public Hunting Lands: No annual limited public use permit FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR PW46.001 NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED) Bond: $2772.00 Cristi Poston SO Number: 106191 Booking Number: 445579 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 1:08 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Angela Hogeda SO Number: 55786 Booking Number: 445578 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 11:52 am Charges: *COMM*BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: No Bond Macarena Morales SO Number: 85452 Booking Number: 445577 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 11:46 am Charges: *M/O* VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: No Bond Kenneth Provost SO Number: 106611 Booking Number: 445575 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 11:46 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DWLI Bond: $1450.00 Jesse Martinez SO Number: 66252 Booking Number: 445576 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 11:41 am Charges: *M/O* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Nancy Guzman SO Number: 73991 Booking Number: 445574 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 10:51 am Charges: MISC CPF X4 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Edgar Gaspar SO Number: 105134 Booking Number: 445573 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 10:44 am Charges: *CPF* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: No Bond Jose Munoz SO Number: 91647 Booking Number: 445571 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 9:52 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597