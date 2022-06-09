Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*CPF* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: 1

*GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

*MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*VOP* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION: 1

CPF: 2

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT: 1

UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

Davis, September Booking #: 439860 Booking Date: 06-09-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT Bond No Bond PEDROZA, ANDREA Booking #: 439859 Release Date: 06-09-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Jimenez, Antonio Booking #: 439858 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Jones, Keelan Booking #: 439857 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 35620010 GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990008 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond No Bond 35620010 GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990008 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G HERNANDEZ, JOEL Booking #: 439856 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 9:04 pm Charges: 23990067 THEFT Bond No Bond RAAD, BRYCE Booking #: 439855 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 8:47 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, TERESA Booking #: 439854 Release Date: 06-09-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 8:13 pm Charges: 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond $912.00 54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$20054999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FELCZAK, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439853 Release Date: 06-08-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 8:10 pm Charges: 35990247 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $10000.00 LACY, MONROE Booking #: 439852 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 4:51 pm Charges: 22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

29990042 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond No Bond 22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)29990042 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75048010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION ALFARO, ARISTEO Booking #: 439851 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 4:44 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond HODGES, CARLY Booking #: 439850 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 3:02 pm Charges: 23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY

MISC CPF X5 Bond No Bond 23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITYMISC CPF X5 SLOAN, SHAWNTAE Booking #: 439849 Release Date: 06-08-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 3:02 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond ADKINS, DEBBIE Booking #: 439848 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 1:16 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond WALKER, RONTU Booking #: 439847 Release Date: 06-08-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 11:03 am Charges: H6 *CPF* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

H6 *VOP* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA Bond No Bond H6 *CPF* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAH6 *VOP* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA DELAROSA, DESTINY Booking #: 439846 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 10:38 am Charges: MISC CPF X19 Bond No Bond HEDRICK, ROSIE Booking #: 439845 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 9:35 am Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597