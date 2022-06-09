Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *CPF* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: 1
  • *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *VOP* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: 1
  • ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
  • GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT: 1
  • UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
Davis, September
Booking #:
439860
Booking Date:
06-09-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
Bond
No Bond
PEDROZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
439859
Release Date:
06-09-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
Jimenez, Antonio
Booking #:
439858
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
Jones, Keelan
Booking #:
439857
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
35620010 GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, JOEL
Booking #:
439856
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 9:04 pm
Charges:
23990067 THEFT
Bond
No Bond
RAAD, BRYCE
Booking #:
439855
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 8:47 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, TERESA
Booking #:
439854
Release Date:
06-09-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
54010010 ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Bond
$912.00
FELCZAK, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
439853
Release Date:
06-08-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 8:10 pm
Charges:
35990247 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$10000.00
LACY, MONROE
Booking #:
439852
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 4:51 pm
Charges:
22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
29990042 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond
No Bond
ALFARO, ARISTEO
Booking #:
439851
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 4:44 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
HODGES, CARLY
Booking #:
439850
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
23990194 *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC CPF X5
Bond
No Bond
SLOAN, SHAWNTAE
Booking #:
439849
Release Date:
06-08-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
No Bond
ADKINS, DEBBIE
Booking #:
439848
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 1:16 pm
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
WALKER, RONTU
Booking #:
439847
Release Date:
06-08-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 11:03 am
Charges:
H6 *CPF* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
H6 *VOP* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Bond
No Bond
DELAROSA, DESTINY
Booking #:
439846
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 10:38 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X19
Bond
No Bond
HEDRICK, ROSIE
Booking #:
439845
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 9:35 am
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
