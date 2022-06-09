Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *CPF* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: 1
- *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- *MTR*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *VOP* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA: 1
- ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULATION: 1
- CPF: 2
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
- GOB* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- HARASSMENT: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT: 1
- UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
35990008 GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
22990002 *GOB*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
29990042 *GOB*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
25890001 *MTR*FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
50130001 UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY
MISC CPF X5
H6 *VOP* UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
