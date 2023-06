From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, to 7 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

*J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

FRAUD/REMOVAL OF WRITING <$100: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

Olivia Porter SO Number: 105728 Booking Number: 445570 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 6:23 am Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $632.00 Bradley Tremblay SO Number: 105441 Booking Number: 445569 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 6:09 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Orlando Zurita SO Number: 70020 Booking Number: 445568 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 5:59 am Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C POSS DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $1174.00 Michael Clark SO Number: 102273 Booking Number: 445567 Booking Date: 06-08-2023 12:40 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: No Bond Andrew Bermea SO Number: 88668 Booking Number: 445566 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 11:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ *J/N* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: $20000.00 Elijah Huff SO Number: 105477 Booking Number: 445565 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 10:13 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Annika Gaona SO Number: 106610 Booking Number: 445564 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 5:19 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Malchaia Kreutzar SO Number: 106609 Booking Number: 445563 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 2:57 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Terry Myre SO Number: 95597 Booking Number: 445562 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 12:28 pm Charges: *RPR*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Ricardo Sanchez SO Number: 106608 Booking Number: 445561 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 11:47 am Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 FRAUD/REMOVAL OF WRITING <$100 Bond: $900.00 Sydney Valverde SO Number: 106607 Booking Number: 445560 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 11:44 am Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Kirk Gray SO Number: 105854 Booking Number: 445559 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 11:23 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Chad George SO Number: 106606 Booking Number: 445558 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 6:52 am Charges: POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: $125000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597