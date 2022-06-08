Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • * MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1
  • *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DWLI2: 1
  • FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • SPEEDING 25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • VPTA: 2
KAISER, PEGGY
Booking #:
439844
Booking Date:
06-08-2022 – 3:41 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
MISC DWLI2
MISC FTA X 1
MISC VPTA X 1
Bond
$4034.00
THOMPSON, JANA
Booking #:
439842
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 11:42 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
BARRON, ERICA
Booking #:
439840
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 11:13 pm
Charges:
25890001 * MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, RAUL
Booking #:
439841
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 11:12 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
LANGE, COY
Booking #:
439839
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 9:05 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SPEEDING 25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC VPTA X 3
Bond
$4236.00
REESE, LACEY
Booking #:
439838
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 7:58 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond
$1012.00
ESQUIVEL, LUIS
Booking #:
439837
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 7:51 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
DE LA O, DAVID
Booking #:
439836
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond
$500.00
CONNERY, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
439835
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 5:09 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
SANCHEZ, ANGELO
Booking #:
439834
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
BUSHNER, TRINITY
Booking #:
439833
Release Date:
06-07-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 2:54 pm
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond
ALVAREZ, IVAN
Booking #:
439832
Release Date:
06-07-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 1:35 pm
Charges:
35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ
Bond
No Bond
MUNDELL, JOEY
Booking #:
439831
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
BRASUEL, EDWARD
Booking #:
439830
Release Date:
06-07-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-07-2022 – 12:00 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
