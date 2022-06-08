Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

* MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DWLI2: 1

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1

FTA: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SPEEDING 25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

VPTA: 2

KAISER, PEGGY Booking #: 439844 Booking Date: 06-08-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC DWLI2

MISC FTA X 1

MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond 25890001 * MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTMISC CPF X1 GARCIA, RAUL Booking #: 439841 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 11:12 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond LANGE, COY Booking #: 439839 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 9:05 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SPEEDING 25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONE

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC VPTA X 3 Bond $4236.00 54999999 FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY- EMERGENCY VEHICLE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY-SUBSEQUENT54999999 SPEEDING 25 & OVER MPH OVER POSTED SPEED ZONEMISC PAROLE VIOLATIONMISC VPTA X 3 REESE, LACEY Booking #: 439838 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 7:58 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C

53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond $1012.00 13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE ESQUIVEL, LUIS Booking #: 439837 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 7:51 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond DE LA O, DAVID Booking #: 439836 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 7:22 pm Charges: 36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond $500.00 CONNERY, KIMBERLY Booking #: 439835 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, ANGELO Booking #: 439834 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 4:34 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond No Bond BUSHNER, TRINITY Booking #: 439833 Release Date: 06-07-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 2:54 pm Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond ALVAREZ, IVAN Booking #: 439832 Release Date: 06-07-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 1:35 pm Charges: 35620009 *COMM* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond No Bond MUNDELL, JOEY Booking #: 439831 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 12:35 pm Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond BRASUEL, EDWARD Booking #: 439830 Release Date: 06-07-2022 – 1:13 pm Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 12:00 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

