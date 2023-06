From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

(GO OFF BOND) STALKING: 1

*JN*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

EXPIRED VEH REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ROBBERY: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE EXPIRED: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED): 1

SP *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER: 1

*COMM* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA ON COURT DATE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

(GO OFF BOND) GO OFF BOND ON 04/26 CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) GO OFF BOND ON 4/26 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*J-NISI* VIOLATION OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

Amy Beinhauer SO Number: 31460 Booking Number: 445557 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 4:18 am Charges: MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT Bond: $2480.00 Joe Molina SO Number: 19938 Booking Number: 445556 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 2:57 am Charges: POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1164.00 Craig Chance SO Number: 22444 Booking Number: 445555 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 2:05 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond David Robertson SO Number: 48041 Booking Number: 445554 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 1:12 am Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Araceli Torres SO Number: 98253 Booking Number: 445553 Booking Date: 06-07-2023 12:43 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Krystal Skelton SO Number: 100299 Booking Number: 445552 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 11:23 pm Charges: PEDESTRIAN- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $264.00 Ramiro Martinez SO Number: 89092 Booking Number: 445551 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 10:33 pm Charges: *GOB*STALKING *JN*ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Robbie Whitlock SO Number: 47269 Booking Number: 445550 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 9:40 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEH REGISTRATION NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2672.00 Cody Robison SO Number: 66940 Booking Number: 445549 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 8:35 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Levi Rosser SO Number: 78943 Booking Number: 445548 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 6:58 pm Charges: ROBBERY Bond: No Bond Victor Gonzalez SO Number: 88111 Booking Number: 445547 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 6:35 pm Charges: DRIVER’S LICENSE EXPIRED NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $888.00 John Fay SO Number: 71618 Booking Number: 445546 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 5:31 pm Charges: *COMM*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Lindsey Chavez SO Number: 82170 Booking Number: 445545 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 5:19 pm Charges: DL1 *CPF* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) SP *CPF* SPEEDING 10% OR OVER Bond: No Bond Hayden Quinn SO Number: 101928 Booking Number: 445544 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 4:51 pm Charges: *COMM* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond Hazalynn Walker SO Number: 97789 Booking Number: 445543 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 4:25 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Ladarrius Robinson SO Number: 106605 Booking Number: 445542 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 3:39 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond David Arroyo SO Number: 72214 Booking Number: 445541 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 3:36 pm Charges: *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA ON COURT DATE Bond: $872.00 Mercedez Ramirez SO Number: 103152 Booking Number: 445540 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 3:14 pm Charges: *GOB*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: $1500.00 Christina Hutler SO Number: 106174 Booking Number: 445539 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 2:28 pm Charges: *GOB* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT *GOB* RECKLESS DRIVING *GOB* GO OFF BOND ON 04/26 CRIMINAL TRESPASS *GOB* GO OFF BOND ON 4/26 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: $8500.00 Johnny Alvarez SO Number: 31522 Booking Number: 445538 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 1:42 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ DOG, FERRET OR POT-BELLIED PIG AT LARGE FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1958.00 Weldon Anthony SO Number: 29939 Booking Number: 445537 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 12:16 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G *J-NISI* VIOLATION OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVER’S LICENSE Bond: No Bond Joseph Hudson SO Number: 70429 Booking Number: 445536 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 11:59 am Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Lane Martin SO Number: 106604 Booking Number: 445535 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 10:01 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G Bond: $1000.00 Marie Guajardo SO Number: 43802 Booking Number: 445534 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 9:50 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597