Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CUTTING ACROSS PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER X2: 1

FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2: 1

FTA: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X 2: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

VPTA: 1

BELL, JOHN Booking #: 439829 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 2:23 am Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond HYDER, JAMES Booking #: 439828 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 12:22 am Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond BAHL, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439827 Booking Date: 06-07-2022 – 12:17 am Charges: 11990003 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT

13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond $100000.00 11990003 AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ MEDINA, EMERALD Booking #: 439826 Release Date: 06-07-2022 – 1:28 am Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 11:47 pm Charges: 54999999 CUTTING ACROSS PRIVATE PROPERTY

54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X 2

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

MISC VPTA X 4 Bond $6090.00 54999999 CUTTING ACROSS PRIVATE PROPERTY54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X 2MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATEMISC VPTA X 4 RAMIREZ, JORGE Booking #: 439825 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 11:12 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 FUENTES, MICHAEL Booking #: 439824 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 9:44 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 DANIEL, ELIOBARDO Booking #: 439823 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 6:44 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond Vasquez, Isaias Booking #: 439822 Release Date: 06-06-2022 – 6:13 pm Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 5:23 pm Charges: 54040009 *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond No Bond RILEY, KELLIE Booking #: 439821 Release Date: 06-06-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 5:11 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond CAMPBELL, REBECCA Booking #: 439820 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 5:02 pm Charges: 23990194 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER X2

73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2

MISC CPF X5

MISC FTA X2 Bond $3012.00 23990194 *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER X273999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2MISC CPF X5MISC FTA X2 LLANEZ, DAVID Booking #: 439819 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 4:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond No Bond LOPEZ, ALAN Booking #: 439818 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 4:04 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond REYNA, KIMBERLY Booking #: 439817 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 1:08 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond ALLEN, AMBER Booking #: 439816 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 10:27 am Charges: 13150005 *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597