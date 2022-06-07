Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GOB* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *J/N*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- CUTTING ACROSS PRIVATE PROPERTY: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER X2: 1
- FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2: 1
- FTA: 1
- INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X 2: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- VPTA: 1
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT X 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
MISC VPTA X 4
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
73999999 FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER X2
73999999 FAILURE TO VACCINATE X2
MISC CPF X5
MISC FTA X2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
