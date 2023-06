From 7 a.m. on Monday, June 5, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI: 2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) THEFT PROP>=$50<$500: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

Courtney Stephenson SO Number: 106602 Booking Number: 445532 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 4:49 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *MTR*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: $4000.00 Donald Hopkins SO Number: 106603 Booking Number: 445533 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 4:47 am Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: No Bond Brian Titus SO Number: 104554 Booking Number: 445531 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 4:17 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Roberto Mejia SO Number: 98409 Booking Number: 445530 Booking Date: 06-06-2023 3:03 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2162.00 Brianna Hair SO Number: 106600 Booking Number: 445528 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 11:09 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Amber Grooms SO Number: 95650 Booking Number: 445527 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 9:06 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $500.00 Hugo Vasquez SO Number: 104293 Booking Number: 445526 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 7:55 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1564.00 Kenneth Harvey SO Number: 17946 Booking Number: 445525 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 7:41 pm Charges: TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI Bond: No Bond Robert Martin SO Number: 97264 Booking Number: 445524 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 6:20 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Nathaniel Banda SO Number: 101480 Booking Number: 445523 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 4:41 pm Charges: *GOB* FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750 *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Tammy Hammonds SO Number: 73631 Booking Number: 445522 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 4:39 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Richard Herrin SO Number: 94829 Booking Number: 445521 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 4:35 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Joshua Castillo SO Number: 76147 Booking Number: 445520 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 4:08 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Chelsey Hidalgo SO Number: 106599 Booking Number: 445519 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 3:42 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 Bond: No Bond Terry Hidalgo SO Number: 101629 Booking Number: 445518 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 2:54 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Dominic Ybarra SO Number: 102615 Booking Number: 445517 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 1:30 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Bicente Resendez SO Number: 106150 Booking Number: 445516 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 11:20 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Tiffany Legg SO Number: 106598 Booking Number: 445515 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 11:11 am Charges: *VOP* THEFT PROP>=$50<$500 Bond: $2000.00 Paul Carcot SO Number: 94871 Booking Number: 445514 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 10:35 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Cheyenne Ponce SO Number: 94769 Booking Number: 445513 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 10:26 am Charges: *COMM* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597