Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

*RPR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

ARSON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTAIN FIN. RESP. (ICON): 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

FTA: 1

GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22: 1

GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

June 6, 2022 LINTHICUM, NICHOLAS Booking #: 439815 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 2:07 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED NOBLE, JAY Booking #: 439814 Booking Date: 06-06-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 TIJERINA, ERICA Booking #: 439812 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<5055999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARTINEZ, ADAN Booking #: 439811 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $2690.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TORRES, MELISSA Booking #: 439810 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 10:02 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond CAMPBELL, SHAWNA Booking #: 439809 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 6:37 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond No Bond BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE Booking #: 439808 Release Date: 06-05-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 3:14 pm Charges: 23990193 *RPR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond No Bond SANCHEZ, RAMON Booking #: 439807 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 1:55 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond No Bond WICK, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439806 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond No Bond June 5, 2022 GLORIA, JANAI Booking #: 439805 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 3:41 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 LONGORIA, BRIANNA Booking #: 439804 Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 1:33 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN Booking #: 439803 Release Date: 06-05-2022 – 2:28 am Booking Date: 06-05-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond $300.00 32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICONMISC CONTEMPT OF COURT WINN, HALEY Booking #: 439802 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 11:35 pm Charges: 57070019 J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

99999999 GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22 Bond No Bond 57070019 J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS99999999 GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22 OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Booking #: 439801 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X 1 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 439800 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 11:58 pm Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 10:36 pm Charges: 13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond PENA, MARTIN Booking #: 439799 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 9:16 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond APOLINAR, CRISTIAN Booking #: 439798 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 8:58 pm Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 7:08 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond ASEBEDO, MARIA Booking #: 439797 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 5:24 pm Charges: 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1500.00 35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS GARCIA, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 439796 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 3:03 pm Charges: 35990019 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond No Bond MORALES, WILMA Booking #: 439795 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 6:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 June 4, 2022 MONTANEZ, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 439794 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 5:23 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $440.00 King, Faith Booking #: 439793 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 5:09 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SCHUMPERT, SEAN Booking #: 439792 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WALKER, MAKAYLA Booking #: 439791 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 1:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21 Bond $1762.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21 EASTERWOOD, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 439790 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 1:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Clark, Michael Booking #: 439789 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 12:22 am Charges: 35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTIAN FIN. RESP. (ICON) Bond $1000.00 35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPONFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTIAN FIN. RESP. (ICON) ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 439788 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 10:59 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 BOSWELL, ALEXIS Booking #: 439786 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 7:01 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond SAMANIEGO, VICTOR Booking #: 439787 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 6:49 pm Charges: 35990016 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond 35990016 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC CPF X 1 FLORES, MONICA Booking #: 439785 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 5:55 pm Charges: 35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS RAMOS, DEREK Booking #: 439784 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 3:10 pm Charges: 20990010 ARSON

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 20990010 ARSON35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G JOINER, JEREMY Booking #: 439783 Release Date: 06-03-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 11:44 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond TEMPLETON, RAYMOND Booking #: 439782 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 11:20 am Charges: MISC CPF x 2

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $502.00 MISC CPF x 2MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597