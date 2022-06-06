Over the past 72 hours, 33 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • *RPR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • ARSON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CPF: 5
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTAIN FIN. RESP. (ICON): 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22: 1
  • GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
  • J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 4
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 4
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

June 6, 2022

LINTHICUM, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
439815
Booking Date:
06-06-2022 – 2:07 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1500.00
NOBLE, JAY
Booking #:
439814
Booking Date:
06-06-2022 – 1:33 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
TIJERINA, ERICA
Booking #:
439812
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
26040044 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
MARTINEZ, ADAN
Booking #:
439811
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2690.00
TORRES, MELISSA
Booking #:
439810
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 10:02 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
CAMPBELL, SHAWNA
Booking #:
439809
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 6:37 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond
No Bond
BAUTISTA, ENRIQUE
Booking #:
439808
Release Date:
06-05-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 3:14 pm
Charges:
23990193 *RPR* THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
No Bond
SANCHEZ, RAMON
Booking #:
439807
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 1:55 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
WICK, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439806
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X6
Bond
No Bond

June 5, 2022

GLORIA, JANAI
Booking #:
439805
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 3:41 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
LONGORIA, BRIANNA
Booking #:
439804
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 1:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
MOLYNEAUX, BRIAN
Booking #:
439803
Release Date:
06-05-2022 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
06-05-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
32.41 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
Bond
$300.00
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
439802
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 11:35 pm
Charges:
57070019 J/N* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
99999999 GO OFF BOND ON CRIMINAL TRESPASS 04-22-22
Bond
No Bond
OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439801
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$502.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
439800
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 11:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
13990075 *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
PENA, MARTIN
Booking #:
439799
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 9:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
APOLINAR, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
439798
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 7:08 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
ASEBEDO, MARIA
Booking #:
439797
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 5:24 pm
Charges:
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1500.00
GARCIA, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
439796
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 3:03 pm
Charges:
35990019 *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond
No Bond
MORALES, WILMA
Booking #:
439795
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 6:09 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00

June 4, 2022

MONTANEZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
439794
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 5:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$440.00
King, Faith
Booking #:
439793
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 5:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SCHUMPERT, SEAN
Booking #:
439792
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
WALKER, MAKAYLA
Booking #:
439791
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 1:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21
Bond
$1762.00
EASTERWOOD, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
439790
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 1:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
Clark, Michael
Booking #:
439789
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 12:22 am
Charges:
35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTIAN FIN. RESP. (ICON)
Bond
$1000.00
ROBERTS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
439788
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
BOSWELL, ALEXIS
Booking #:
439786
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, VICTOR
Booking #:
439787
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
35990016 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, MONICA
Booking #:
439785
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
RAMOS, DEREK
Booking #:
439784
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
20990010 ARSON
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
JOINER, JEREMY
Booking #:
439783
Release Date:
06-03-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 11:44 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
TEMPLETON, RAYMOND
Booking #:
439782
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 11:20 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond
$502.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
