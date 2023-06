From 7 a.m. on Friday, June 2, to 7 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, 36 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

MISC FTA X 1: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

MISC CPF X 1: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE X2: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X3: 1

MISC FTA X10: 1

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY: 1

MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC DOC- DISORDERLY CONDUCT: 1

MISC *CPF * SPEEDING-10%: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 445512 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 5:19 am Charges: POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 1 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1164.00 Hillary Martinez SO Number: 106597 Booking Number: 445511 Booking Date: 06-05-2023 3:26 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Gaston Dehoyos SO Number: 79128 Booking Number: 445510 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 11:49 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE X2 MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1972.00 James Palmour SO Number: 101473 Booking Number: 445509 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 11:03 pm Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER *VOP* DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $2132.00 Anthony Brereton SO Number: 90475 Booking Number: 445508 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 10:06 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Adela Prieto SO Number: 106596 Booking Number: 445507 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 9:23 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Christina Perez SO Number: 73636 Booking Number: 445506 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 6:51 pm Charges: THEFT CLASS C *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEHICLE POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA X3 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X10 Bond: $10080.00 Nestor amed Castillo – pacheco SO Number: 106595 Booking Number: 445505 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 10:50 am Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: No Bond Carlos Garcia SO Number: 106594 Booking Number: 445504 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 3:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $2074.00 Ivan Blandon-carrasco SO Number: 106593 Booking Number: 445503 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 3:49 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ancelmo Carrasco-seles SO Number: 106592 Booking Number: 445502 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 3:18 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Tony Guzman SO Number: 76503 Booking Number: 445501 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 2:24 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: $4000.00 Torrin Gatling SO Number: 106591 Booking Number: 445500 Booking Date: 06-04-2023 1:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $26000.00 Abel Munoz SO Number: 106590 Booking Number: 445499 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 10:40 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Francisca Perez SO Number: 93358 Booking Number: 445498 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 9:07 pm Charges: *RPR* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1264.00 Steven Hearn SO Number: 106589 Booking Number: 445497 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 8:10 pm Charges: CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY MISC VIOLATION PROMISE TO APPEAR Bond: $1128.00 Rodolfo Ruiz SO Number: 106588 Booking Number: 445496 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 8:00 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: $50000.00 Francisco Rivera-taveras SO Number: 101006 Booking Number: 445495 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 7:13 pm Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *GJI* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $2322.00 David Pruitt SO Number: 82458 Booking Number: 445494 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 12:03 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Anthony Mccarthy SO Number: 17134 Booking Number: 445493 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 11:38 am Charges: MISC DOC- DISORDERLY CONDUCT Bond: $372.00 Juan Palacios SO Number: 98938 Booking Number: 445492 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 7:35 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC *CPF * SPEEDING-10% Bond: $1662.00 Ruby Enriquez SO Number: 59797 Booking Number: 445491 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 4:15 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Marcus Doss SO Number: 105432 Booking Number: 445488 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 2:16 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Carlos Mejia SO Number: 97465 Booking Number: 445486 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 1:27 am Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $1000.00 John Salas SO Number: 81911 Booking Number: 445485 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 1:19 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: $1624.00 Chase Untermeyer SO Number: 103933 Booking Number: 445484 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 12:44 am Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: $45000.00 Michael Aguerro SO Number: 106586 Booking Number: 445483 Booking Date: 06-03-2023 12:01 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $35000.00 Heather Wallace SO Number: 106585 Booking Number: 445482 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 10:56 pm Charges: ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $35500.00 Eric Rivera SO Number: 98729 Booking Number: 445481 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 9:17 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $3500.00 Joshua Puga SO Number: 94186 Booking Number: 445480 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 8:46 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G NO DRIVER’S LICENSE Bond: $35464.00 Jessielee Hudson SO Number: 105914 Booking Number: 445478 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 6:25 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Javante Mayberry SO Number: 105190 Booking Number: 445477 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 4:39 pm Charges: CPF*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Corbin Burgess SO Number: 73625 Booking Number: 445475 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 2:57 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $25000.00 Annalisa Cardoza SO Number: 100444 Booking Number: 445474 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 1:24 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Chriselda Esquivel SO Number: 79998 Booking Number: 445473 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 1:19 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: $7500.00 Albert Campos SO Number: 70866 Booking Number: 445471 Booking Date: 06-02-2023 12:00 pm Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

