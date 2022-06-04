Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Derek Ramos, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 3, 2022. He is charged with arson for a warrant issued in Sutton County.
Ramos is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $15,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- ARSON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CPF: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTAIN FIN. RESP. (ICON): 1
- GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21: 1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
