Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Derek Ramos, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 3, 2022. He is charged with arson for a warrant issued in Sutton County. Ramos is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $15,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

ARSON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTAIN FIN. RESP. (ICON): 1

GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21: 1

MONTANEZ, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 439794 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 5:23 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $440.00 King, Faith Booking #: 439793 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 5:09 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond SCHUMPERT, SEAN Booking #: 439792 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 3:55 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 WALKER, MAKAYLA Booking #: 439791 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 1:28 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21 Bond $1762.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21 EASTERWOOD, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 439790 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 1:14 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Clark, Michael Booking #: 439789 Booking Date: 06-04-2022 – 12:22 am Charges: 35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTIAN FIN. RESP. (ICON) Bond $1000.00 35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPONFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTIAN FIN. RESP. (ICON) ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 439788 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 10:59 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 BOSWELL, ALEXIS Booking #: 439786 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 7:01 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond SAMANIEGO, VICTOR Booking #: 439787 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 6:49 pm Charges: 35990016 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond 35990016 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RESMISC CPF X 1 FLORES, MONICA Booking #: 439785 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 5:55 pm Charges: 35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond No Bond 35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS RAMOS, DEREK Booking #: 439784 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 3:10 pm Charges: 20990010 ARSON

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond 20990010 ARSON35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G JOINER, JEREMY Booking #: 439783 Release Date: 06-03-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 11:44 am Charges: 35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond TEMPLETON, RAYMOND Booking #: 439782 Release Date: 06-04-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 11:20 am Charges: MISC CPF x 2

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $502.00 MISC CPF x 2MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597