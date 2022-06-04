Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Derek Ramos, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, June 3, 2022. He is charged with arson for a warrant issued in Sutton County.

Ramos is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $15,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • ARSON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTAIN FIN. RESP. (ICON): 1
  • GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21: 1
MONTANEZ, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
439794
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 5:23 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$440.00
King, Faith
Booking #:
439793
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 5:09 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
SCHUMPERT, SEAN
Booking #:
439792
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
WALKER, MAKAYLA
Booking #:
439791
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 1:28 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 TOBACCO- POSS/CONSUMPTION UNDER 21
Bond
$1762.00
EASTERWOOD, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
439790
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 1:14 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
Clark, Michael
Booking #:
439789
Booking Date:
06-04-2022 – 12:22 am
Charges:
35620008 J/N* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 J/N* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FAILED TO J42136935 MAINTIAN FIN. RESP. (ICON)
Bond
$1000.00
ROBERTS, WILLIAM
Booking #:
439788
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
BOSWELL, ALEXIS
Booking #:
439786
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond
No Bond
SAMANIEGO, VICTOR
Booking #:
439787
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
35990016 GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 GOB* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, MONICA
Booking #:
439785
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
35990133 *RPR* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
No Bond
RAMOS, DEREK
Booking #:
439784
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 3:10 pm
Charges:
20990010 ARSON
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
JOINER, JEREMY
Booking #:
439783
Release Date:
06-03-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 11:44 am
Charges:
35990014 *J/N*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
TEMPLETON, RAYMOND
Booking #:
439782
Release Date:
06-04-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-03-2022 – 11:20 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x 2
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond
$502.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
