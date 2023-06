From 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, to 7 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 4

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

CPF X1: 1

NO DL: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) SALE TO CERTAIN PERSON: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

CPFx2: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

Edward Holden SO Number: 60683 Booking Number: 445939 Booking Date: 06-30-2023 5:41 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Luis Vela SO Number: 104689 Booking Number: 445938 Booking Date: 06-30-2023 5:33 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Jesus Palacios SO Number: 57999 Booking Number: 445937 Booking Date: 06-30-2023 5:18 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G UNL CARRYING WEAPON POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1920.00 Nathaniel Ramos SO Number: 76215 Booking Number: 445935 Booking Date: 06-30-2023 1:21 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC CPF X 4 Bond: $1662.00 Klaudia Rodriguez SO Number: 106699 Booking Number: 445934 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 11:55 pm Charges: CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Miranda Camarillo SO Number: 84766 Booking Number: 445933 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 11:15 pm Charges: NO DL POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1126.00 Johnathon Grigsby SO Number: 64464 Booking Number: 445932 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 11:08 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Jonathon Fuqua SO Number: 102616 Booking Number: 445931 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 10:54 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Curtis Usry SO Number: 106698 Booking Number: 445930 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 10:31 pm Charges: FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $10000.00 Liza Gomez SO Number: 60545 Booking Number: 445929 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 10:30 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $500.00 Bobby Cardenas SO Number: 40510 Booking Number: 445928 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 10:14 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 Bond: $500.00 Preston Sharpnack SO Number: 76571 Booking Number: 445927 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 9:38 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Lance Martinez SO Number: 46465 Booking Number: 445926 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 8:50 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jeanette Larson SO Number: 106697 Booking Number: 445925 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 7:42 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Artemio Salazar SO Number: 74713 Booking Number: 445924 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 6:37 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Robin Sanders SO Number: 86303 Booking Number: 445923 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 5:24 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $1500.00 Antonio San juan SO Number: 106696 Booking Number: 445922 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 5:11 pm Charges: *GJI* SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: No Bond Cecilia Guerrero SO Number: 102040 Booking Number: 445921 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 3:33 pm Charges: POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $420.00 Jeremy Shastid SO Number: 95774 Booking Number: 445920 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 2:53 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: $10000.00 Natasha Dennis SO Number: 64900 Booking Number: 445919 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 2:34 pm Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Will Parker SO Number: 106695 Booking Number: 445918 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 1:16 pm Charges: *FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $10000.00 Melissa Fertsch SO Number: 54866 Booking Number: 445917 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 12:39 pm Charges: *RPR* SALE TO CERTAIN PERSON Bond: No Bond Joshua Felix SO Number: 59100 Booking Number: 445916 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 11:38 am Charges: INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: No Bond Rudy Herrera SO Number: 102772 Booking Number: 445915 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 11:32 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X2 Bond: $260.00 Samuel Ovalle SO Number: 61041 Booking Number: 445914 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 10:24 am Charges: CPFx2 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: $500.00 Jorge Paz-mora SO Number: 106694 Booking Number: 445913 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 10:03 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Jose Pedroza-trejo SO Number: 94747 Booking Number: 445912 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 8:29 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597