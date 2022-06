Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*FTA* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*GJI*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY: 1

*GOB* HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*MTR*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

*MTR*THEFT PROP >=$20K<$100K: 1

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CPF: 2

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FTA: 1

IMPROPER RIGHT TURN: 1

LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES: 1

LICENSE PLATES – WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE X 3: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA: 1

CASTANEDA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439781 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 5:12 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 NAVARETTE, BRANDON Booking #: 439780 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 2:25 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 439779 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 1:44 am Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond No Bond GARZA, KHODIE Booking #: 439778 Booking Date: 06-03-2022 – 1:26 am Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

Bond $17162.00

54999999 IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE X 3

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBLITY- SUBSEQUENT

54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100′ OF TURN

55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 6

Bond $1500.00

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION HAYES, RODNEY Booking #: 439774 Booking Date: 06-02-2022 – 8:51 pm Charges: 52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond Jones, Keelan Booking #: 439773 Booking Date: 06-02-2022 – 8:15 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond $20000.00

54999999 LICENSE PLATES – OPERATING VEHICLE W/ WRONG LICENSE PLATES

54999999 LICENSE PLATES – WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

Bond $4278.00

Bond No Bond

Bond No Bond

Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

