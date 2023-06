From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, to 7 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

BICYCLE- RAN STOP SIGN: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35 MPH: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC VPTA X4: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

*J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ROBBERY: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50: 1

MISC CPF X4: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

MISC COMM X6: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

(GO OFF BOND) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*COMM* VANDALIZE/DAMAGE/TREAT OFFENSIVE FINAL REST PLACE: 1

Daniel Gatica SO Number: 89760 Booking Number: 445911 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 5:39 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION BICYCLE- RAN STOP SIGN POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $930.00 Eliazar Yorba SO Number: 95832 Booking Number: 445910 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 3:24 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $550.00 Dyllan Speller SO Number: 83830 Booking Number: 445909 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 1:21 am Charges: *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Christy Jackson SO Number: 60790 Booking Number: 445908 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 12:22 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Asa Bullard SO Number: 106693 Booking Number: 445907 Booking Date: 06-29-2023 12:10 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Daisy Barrientes SO Number: 106692 Booking Number: 445906 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 10:50 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Kao Fay SO Number: 71833 Booking Number: 445905 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 10:43 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID NO DRIVER’S LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 45 MPH IN A 35 MPH POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA X4 Bond: $6600.20 Roberto Mejia SO Number: 98409 Booking Number: 445904 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 10:10 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GJI* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *J/NISI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G *GOB* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE *J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $7500.00 Bruce Curtis SO Number: 106362 Booking Number: 445903 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 8:34 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: $500000.00 Brandy Martinez SO Number: 104267 Booking Number: 445902 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 8:33 pm Charges: *GJI* ROBBERY *GJI* FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS 10<50 Bond: $37500.00 Rudy Santellano SO Number: 68496 Booking Number: 445901 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 5:08 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Brittany Craig SO Number: 83252 Booking Number: 445900 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 4:39 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond: No Bond Manuel Samaripa SO Number: 30614 Booking Number: 445899 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 1:47 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Joshua Harrison SO Number: 72702 Booking Number: 445898 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 1:21 pm Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Anand Chand SO Number: 98137 Booking Number: 445897 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 1:13 pm Charges: MISC COMM X6 Bond: No Bond Kenneth Donaker SO Number: 20135 Booking Number: 445896 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 12:09 pm Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Ruby Gaitan SO Number: 101977 Booking Number: 445895 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 11:09 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Clarence Simmons SO Number: 32960 Booking Number: 445894 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 11:07 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=200G<400G Bond: No Bond Brian Mcleod SO Number: 54064 Booking Number: 445893 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 11:05 am Charges: MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Bryan Espinoza SO Number: 64151 Booking Number: 445892 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 10:48 am Charges: *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond Brandon Bryant SO Number: 85498 Booking Number: 445891 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 10:42 am Charges: *GJI* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Heather Scott SO Number: 89040 Booking Number: 445890 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 10:36 am Charges: *GJI* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: $10000.00 Ruben Garcia SO Number: 48042 Booking Number: 445889 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 9:37 am Charges: *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO *J/NISI* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $1000.00 Luis Torres SO Number: 79177 Booking Number: 445888 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 9:23 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Gonzales SO Number: 105067 Booking Number: 445887 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 9:16 am Charges: *COMM* VNDLZE/DAMAGE/TREAT OFFENSIVE FINAL REST PLACE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

