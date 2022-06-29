Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Ethan Shane Pope, 24, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, June 2, 2022, and charged with Sexual Assault of a Child. According to an indictment filed in Tom Green County on June 8th, a grand jury found there was evidence to try Pope for a sexual assault that happened on February 15th of this year. Pope remains in custody in Tom Green County this morning, Wednesday, June 29. No bond has been set.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD: 1

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES: 1

DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

VPTA: 1

VELASQUEZ, ELISEO Booking #: 440188 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 3:59 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ANTUNEZ, RICARDO Booking #: 440187 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 1:20 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 PEDROZA, JULIA Booking #: 440186 Booking Date: 06-29-2022 – 1:00 am Charges: 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $1500.00 26990177 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G MARTINEZ, ORLANDO Booking #: 440185 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 10:30 pm Charges: 52130007 DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CERTAIN MUNICIPALITIES Bond: Bond $1000.00 JUAREZ, DERRIK Booking #: 440184 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 8:46 pm Charges: MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT

MISC DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALID

MISC VPTA Bond: Bond $1870.00 MISC CRIMINAL NONSUPPORTMISC DRIVING WITH LICENSE INVALIDMISC VPTA HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 440183 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 6:53 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 USERY, ELIZABETH Booking #: 440182 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 5:46 pm Charges: 48010017 *COMM*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond No Bond RODGERS, ELMO Booking #: 440181 Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 3:59 pm Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ

13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV POPE, ETHAN Booking #: 440180 Release Date: 06-28-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 06-28-2022 – 7:00 am Charges: 11990002 *GJI*SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond

