From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1
- FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- LITTERING: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Garielle Ledezma
SO Number: 106370
Booking Number: 445886
Booking Date: 06-28-2023 3:16 am
Charges:
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond: $7500.00
Jimella Miles
SO Number: 106691
Booking Number: 445885
Booking Date: 06-28-2023 1:04 am
Charges:
VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)
Bond: $227.00
Kirsten Lee
SO Number: 106690
Booking Number: 445884
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 10:27 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Barrett Mcintyre
SO Number: 106689
Booking Number: 445883
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 10:16 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Holly Coats
SO Number: 96946
Booking Number: 445882
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 8:26 pm
Charges:
FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
Bond: $1094.00
Brett Stephens
SO Number: 106688
Booking Number: 445881
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 7:13 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $512.00
Lillieann Kuczero
SO Number: 106687
Booking Number: 445880
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 3:05 pm
Charges:
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LITTERING
Bond: $758.00
Jerry Flores
SO Number: 32613
Booking Number: 445879
Booking Date: 06-27-2023 8:34 am
Charges:
*VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597