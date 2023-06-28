From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1
  • FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • LITTERING: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Garielle Ledezma mug shot

Garielle Ledezma

SO Number: 106370

Booking Number: 445886

Booking Date: 06-28-2023 3:16 am

Charges:

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

Bond: $7500.00

Jimella Miles mug shot

Jimella Miles

SO Number: 106691

Booking Number: 445885

Booking Date: 06-28-2023 1:04 am

Charges:

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT)

Bond: $227.00

Kirsten Lee mug shot

Kirsten Lee

SO Number: 106690

Booking Number: 445884

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 10:27 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Barrett Mcintyre mug shot

Barrett Mcintyre

SO Number: 106689

Booking Number: 445883

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 10:16 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Holly Coats mug shot

Holly Coats

SO Number: 96946

Booking Number: 445882

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 8:26 pm

Charges:

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

Bond: $1094.00

Brett Stephens mug shot

Brett Stephens

SO Number: 106688

Booking Number: 445881

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 7:13 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $512.00

Lillieann Kuczero mug shot

Lillieann Kuczero

SO Number: 106687

Booking Number: 445880

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 3:05 pm

Charges:

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LITTERING

Bond: $758.00

Jerry Flores mug shot

Jerry Flores

SO Number: 32613

Booking Number: 445879

Booking Date: 06-27-2023 8:34 am

Charges:

*VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

