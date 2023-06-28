From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 8 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT): 1

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

LITTERING: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Garielle Ledezma SO Number: 106370 Booking Number: 445886 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 3:16 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $7500.00 Jimella Miles SO Number: 106691 Booking Number: 445885 Booking Date: 06-28-2023 1:04 am Charges: VPTA VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR (UNIFORM ACT) Bond: $227.00 Kirsten Lee SO Number: 106690 Booking Number: 445884 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 10:27 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Barrett Mcintyre SO Number: 106689 Booking Number: 445883 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 10:16 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Holly Coats SO Number: 96946 Booking Number: 445882 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 8:26 pm Charges: FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NO DRIVER’S LICENSE Bond: $1094.00 Brett Stephens SO Number: 106688 Booking Number: 445881 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 7:13 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Lillieann Kuczero SO Number: 106687 Booking Number: 445880 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 3:05 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LITTERING Bond: $758.00 Jerry Flores SO Number: 32613 Booking Number: 445879 Booking Date: 06-27-2023 8:34 am Charges: *VOP*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

